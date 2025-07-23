India women seal ODI series win in England with thrilling finish

Ind W vs Eng W 3rd ODI Highlights: The Indian women's cricket team clinched a 2-1 victory in the three-match ODI series against England. This follows their earlier 3-2 triumph over England in a five-match T20I series. This marks the first time in women's cricket history that India has won both ODI and T20I series on English soil. In the final ODI at Riverside Ground, India, after winning the toss and electing to bat, posted a challenging 318/5. They then bowled out England for 305 in 49.5 overs, securing a thrilling 13-run victory.
Winning the toss and opting to bat first, India received a strong start from openers Pritiya Rawal and Smriti Mandhana, who put on a 64-run partnership for the first wicket. Charlie Dean provided England's first breakthrough, dismissing Rawal (26). Mandhana and Harleen Deol followed, both contributing 45 runs each. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur then unleashed a spectacular innings, smashing a century (102 runs) off 84 balls, including 14 fours. Jemimah Rodrigues also played a whirlwind knock of 50 runs. Richa Ghosh contributed 38 and Radha Yadav remained unbeaten on 2. For England, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, and Sophie Ecclestone each took a wicket.
Chasing a target of 319, England's innings received early setbacks as Kranti Gauṛ dismissed Amy Jones (4) and Tammy Beaumont (2). Emma Lamb and captain Nat Sciver-Brunt then forged a crucial 162-run partnership for the third wicket, spanning 171 balls. This partnership was broken by Sneh Rana, who bowled Lamb for 68. Sciver-Brunt scored 98. Sophie Dunkley added 34, Alice Davidson-Richards 44, and Charlie Dean 21. For India, Kranti Gauṛ took a six-wicket haul, while Sneh Rana claimed two wickets.
South Africa 2018 (ODI 2-1, T20 3-1)
Sri Lanka 2018 (ODI 2-1, T20 4-0)
West Indies 2019 (ODI 2-1, T20 5-0)
Sri Lanka 2022 (ODI 3-0, T20 2-1)
England 2025 (ODI 2-1, T20 3-2)