India women seal ODI series win in England with thrilling finish

Ind W vs Eng W 3rd ODI Highlights: The Indian women's cricket team clinched a 2-1 victory in the three-match ODI series against England. This follows their earlier 3-2 triumph over England in a five-match T20I series. This marks the first time in women's cricket history that India has won both ODI and T20I series on English soil. In the final ODI at Riverside Ground, India, after winning the toss and electing to bat, posted a challenging 318/5. They then bowled out England for 305 in 49.5 overs, securing a thrilling 13-run victory.