Indian Army to Feature in IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony

Devjit Saikia, Secretary of the BCCI, has confirmed that the closing ceremony of IPL 2025 will be dedicated to the Indian Armed Forces. The chiefs of all three services, along with the Chief of Defence Staff, have been invited to this event.

May 27, 2025 / 01:07 pm

Patrika Desk

IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony Dedicated to Indian Armed Forces: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to pay a special tribute to the Indian Armed Forces during the IPL 2025 final. The closing ceremony, to be held on 3 June at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will celebrate the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces following recent cross-border tensions. Tensions escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, leading to India targeting Pakistani terrorist bases and a subsequent 10-day suspension of the tournament. The Indian Armed Forces retaliated, eventually leading to a ceasefire and the resumption of the IPL.

Heads of all three Armed Forces Invited

BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia confirmed that the closing ceremony will be entirely dedicated to the armed forces. The chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with the Chief of Defence Staff, have been invited to attend the ceremony on 3 June. Saikia told Sportstar that the board salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose valiant efforts under Operation Sindur in defending the nation are inspiring. As a tribute, we have decided to dedicate the closing ceremony to the armed forces.

Operation Sindoor Salutations Throughout IPL 2025 Season

Since the resumption of the IPL following Operation Sinoor, several tributes to the armed forces have been observed. At the Wankhede Stadium, fans chanted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and messages thanking the armed forces were displayed on the big screen. Players also sang the national anthem before matches.

Military Band Participation in Opening Ceremony Following Pulwama Attack

This is not the first time the IPL has paid tribute to the armed forces. Following the 2019 Pulwama attack, the BCCI included a military band in the opening ceremony and pledged ₹20 crore towards the welfare of the armed forces. Over one lakh fans are expected to attend the IPL 2025 final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

