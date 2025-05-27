Indian Army to Feature in IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony

Heads of all three Armed Forces Invited BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia confirmed that the closing ceremony will be entirely dedicated to the armed forces. The chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with the Chief of Defence Staff, have been invited to attend the ceremony on 3 June. Saikia told Sportstar that the board salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose valiant efforts under Operation Sindur in defending the nation are inspiring. As a tribute, we have decided to dedicate the closing ceremony to the armed forces.

Operation Sindoor Salutations Throughout IPL 2025 Season Since the resumption of the IPL following Operation Sinoor, several tributes to the armed forces have been observed. At the Wankhede Stadium, fans chanted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and messages thanking the armed forces were displayed on the big screen. Players also sang the national anthem before matches.