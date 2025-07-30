Indian Bowler DT Chandrasekhar Achieves Historic 10-Wicket Haul

DT Chandrasekar's 10-Wicket Haul: While cricket records are created daily, it's rare for a single bowler to single-handedly bowl out an entire team. This remarkable feat was achieved by bowler DT Chandrasekar in a TNCA First Division League match. The left-arm spinner from the C Hawks team bowled out Globe Trotters on Tuesday, the second day of the match, showcasing his exceptional spin bowling skills. DT Chandrasekar took all 10 wickets for just 37 runs, securing a resounding 10-wicket victory for C Hawks.