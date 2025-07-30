Indian Bowler DT Chandrasekhar Achieves Historic 10-Wicket Haul

DT Chandrasekar's 10-Wicket Haul: While cricket records are created daily, it's rare for a single bowler to single-handedly bowl out an entire team. This remarkable feat was achieved by bowler DT Chandrasekar in a TNCA First Division League match. The left-arm spinner from the C Hawks team bowled out Globe Trotters on Tuesday, the second day of the match, showcasing his exceptional spin bowling skills. DT Chandrasekar took all 10 wickets for just 37 runs, securing a resounding 10-wicket victory for C Hawks.
According to a report in The Hindu, DT Chandrasekar achieved this perfect 10 by bowling a continuous 15-over spell. It's worth noting that previously, in the 1991-92 season, former Indian off-spinner M Venkataramana playing for Indian Bank, bowled out the entire Southern Railway team for 96 runs. Chandrasekar appeared overjoyed after creating history in domestic division cricket.
After achieving this significant milestone, Chandrasekar stated that after taking six or seven wickets, he felt he could take all 10. After the match, he said, "I am very happy. Taking all 10 wickets at any level is amazing. This is very special for me."
The 32-year-old Chandrasekar made his first-class debut in the 2015-16 season. He took 18 wickets in 5 matches. However, he didn't get further opportunities to play in a team like Tamil Nadu, which is known for its spin talent. Chandrasekar mentioned that he has been working hard for a comeback for the past few years.