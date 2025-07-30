30 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Cricket News

Indian Bowler DT Chandrasekhar Achieves Historic 10-Wicket Haul

DT Chandrasekar's 10-Wicket Haul: Tamil Nadu spinner DT Chandrasekar achieved a historic feat by single-handedly bowling out an entire team. This remarkable achievement was accomplished during a TNCA First Division League match.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 30, 2025

DT Chandrasekar 10 Wicket Haul
DT Chandrasekar 10 Wicket Haul (प्रतीकात्‍मक फोटो: IANS)

DT Chandrasekar's 10-Wicket Haul: While cricket records are created daily, it's rare for a single bowler to single-handedly bowl out an entire team. This remarkable feat was achieved by bowler DT Chandrasekar in a TNCA First Division League match. The left-arm spinner from the C Hawks team bowled out Globe Trotters on Tuesday, the second day of the match, showcasing his exceptional spin bowling skills. DT Chandrasekar took all 10 wickets for just 37 runs, securing a resounding 10-wicket victory for C Hawks.

A 15-Over Spell

According to a report in The Hindu, DT Chandrasekar achieved this perfect 10 by bowling a continuous 15-over spell. It's worth noting that previously, in the 1991-92 season, former Indian off-spinner M Venkataramana playing for Indian Bank, bowled out the entire Southern Railway team for 96 runs. Chandrasekar appeared overjoyed after creating history in domestic division cricket.

‘This is Very Special’ - Chandrasekar

After achieving this significant milestone, Chandrasekar stated that after taking six or seven wickets, he felt he could take all 10. After the match, he said, "I am very happy. Taking all 10 wickets at any level is amazing. This is very special for me."

First-Class Debut in 2015-16

The 32-year-old Chandrasekar made his first-class debut in the 2015-16 season. He took 18 wickets in 5 matches. However, he didn't get further opportunities to play in a team like Tamil Nadu, which is known for its spin talent. Chandrasekar mentioned that he has been working hard for a comeback for the past few years.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

30 Jul 2025 12:48 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Indian Bowler DT Chandrasekhar Achieves Historic 10-Wicket Haul
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.