Indian Cricket Legend Dilip Doshi Passes Away

Dilip Doshi Passes Away: The sporting world is mourning the death of Indian spin bowling legend Dilip Doshi, who passed away in London at the age of 77 during the ongoing India vs England Test series. His death has been met with widespread grief, with the BCCI and numerous sporting figures expressing their sorrow.

BharatJun 24, 2025 / 08:21 am

Patrika Desk

(Photo source: X@/BCCI)

Dilip Doshi Passes Away: Sad news has emerged during the first Test match between India and England in Leeds. Dilip Doshi, a legendary Indian spinner, passed away in London at the age of 77. His death has sent shockwaves through the sporting world. The BCCI and numerous sporting figures have expressed their condolences. The former left-arm spinner represented India in 33 Test matches and 15 ODIs. He is survived by his wife Kalindi, son Nayan, and daughter Vishakha.

None More Qualified – Sir Garfield Sobers

Sir Garfield Sobers once said about Dilip Doshi that Doshi possessed immense knowledge to impart to those who wished to follow in his footsteps in professional cricket. He has played cricket at all levels across the globe and there could be no one more qualified to speak about the art of spin bowling.

Sachin Says, “He Was Very Fond of Me”

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said on his passing, “I met Dilipbhai for the first time in the UK in 1990, and he bowled to me in the nets on that tour. He was really fond of me, and I reciprocated his feelings. A warm-hearted soul like Dilipbhai will be deeply missed. I will miss those cricketing conversations which we invariably used to have. May God rest his soul in peace.”

BCCI’s Former Secretary Niranjan Shah Expresses Grief

Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah expressed his sorrow. Shah, a close associate of Doshi, said, “This is a deeply painful and personal loss for me. Dilip was not only one of the greatest cricketers but also one of the finest human beings. His kind heart, honesty, and invaluable dedication to the game made him truly special.”

Statement by the President of Saurashtra Cricket Association

Jaydev Shah, President of the Saurashtra Cricket Association, said that Doshi was like an uncle to him. His passing is an irreparable loss to the cricketing world and to all of us who had the honour of knowing him. His legacy as a player and a person will forever live on in our hearts and in the history of cricket. This is a deeply painful and personal loss for me. He wasn’t just a great cricketer—he was my uncle, my mentor, and a man I looked up to my entire life.

Dilip Doshi’s International Cricket Career

A late bloomer in international cricket, Doshi played for India between 1979-83. He made his international debut at the age of 32. In his 33 Test matches for India, he took 114 wickets, including six five-wicket hauls. In his 15 One Day Internationals, he took 22 wickets.

Doshi’s Domestic Cricket Career

Debuting in domestic cricket in the 1968-69 season, Doshi played 238 first-class matches until his retirement in 1986, taking 898 wickets, including 43 five-wicket hauls and six ten-wicket hauls. He represented Bengal and Saurashtra in domestic cricket.

