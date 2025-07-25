Indian Fast Bowler Yash Dayal Accused of Rape Again, Second FIR in a Month

In April this year, while Yash Dayal was in Jaipur for IPL 2025, he allegedly called the victim to a hotel in Sitapura and sexually assaulted her again. Overwhelmed by the continuous emotional and physical abuse, the victim filed a complaint at the Sanganer Sadar police station on 23 July 2025. Since the first offence occurred when the victim was a minor, a case has been registered against Yash Dayal under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Under the POCSO Act, if found guilty, Yash could face a minimum of 10 years imprisonment or life imprisonment.