Indian Fast Bowler Yash Dayal Accused of Rape Again, Second FIR in a Month

Indian fast bowler Yash Dayal, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is once again embroiled in a serious legal controversy. He has been accused of rape for the second time within a month. A minor girl has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against him at the Sanganer Sadar police station in Jaipur, accusing him of rape and sexual assault.
The victim claims that Yash, using the lure of a cricket career and emotional blackmail, sexually abused her for two years. This is the second rape case against Yash Dayal; in July, a woman from Ghaziabad accused him of sexual assault under the pretext of marriage.
According to Jaipur police, the victim is a 19-year-old aspiring cricketer who came into contact with Yash Dayal two years ago, in 2023. At that time, she was a 17-year-old minor. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Sanganer Sadar police station, Anil Jayman, stated that Yash allegedly promised the victim a career in cricket and used this as a pretext to sexually abuse her. It is alleged that Yash first raped the victim in 2023, and this continued for two years.
In April this year, while Yash Dayal was in Jaipur for IPL 2025, he allegedly called the victim to a hotel in Sitapura and sexually assaulted her again. Overwhelmed by the continuous emotional and physical abuse, the victim filed a complaint at the Sanganer Sadar police station on 23 July 2025. Since the first offence occurred when the victim was a minor, a case has been registered against Yash Dayal under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Under the POCSO Act, if found guilty, Yash could face a minimum of 10 years imprisonment or life imprisonment.
Earlier, on 8 July 2025, a woman from Ghaziabad accused Yash Dayal of sexually assaulting her for five years under the pretext of marriage. An FIR was registered under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad. The woman claimed that Yash emotionally, physically, and financially exploited her with the promise of marriage. She also alleged that Yash introduced her to his family and treated her like a daughter, thereby gaining her trust.
However, in his defence, Yash Dayal stated that he only had a friendship with the woman and had made no promise of marriage. He also alleged that the woman was attempting to blackmail him. On 15 July 2025, the Allahabad High Court stayed Yash's arrest in this case. The court remarked, "A person cannot fool someone for five years," and granted Yash relief until the next hearing.