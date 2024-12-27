Indian Player Test Match Fee: Kohli gets Rs15 lakh per Test, while Jaiswal earns Rs 45 lakh—find out why the difference is so big

The incident occurred after the 10th over. Kohli, holding the ball, altered his course and collided with Konstas. Konstas reacted negatively, exchanging words with Kohli. His opening partner Usman Khawaja and on-field umpire Michael Gough quickly intervened to defuse the situation. Australia’s former captain Ricky Ponting expressed his displeasure at the Kohli-Constas collision. The ICC’s action resulted in a Rs 300,000 loss for Kohli. This raises the question of how much Indian players earn for a Test match.

Match Fees for Indian Players The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) pays a Test player Rs 15,00,000 per match. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal will receive Rs 45,00,000 per match this year, while Virat Kohli will receive only Rs15,00,000. This is because the BCCI stipulates that a player who plays more than 75% of matches in a year receives Rs 45,00,000. The Melbourne Test was Jaiswal’s 15th Test, and India played 15 Test matches this year, giving him a 100% record. Kohli, on the other hand, played 10 out of 15 matches (less than 75%), hence the difference in match fees.