scriptIndian team’s Champions Trophy win causes setback for these players | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Indian team’s Champions Trophy win causes setback for these players

If the results had been different for India in the Champions Trophy final, senior players like captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli might have considered retirement.

BharatMar 10, 2025 / 03:13 pm

Patrika Desk

Champions Trophy 2025: India defeated New Zealand by 4 wickets in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, claiming the title for the third time. This win also marked their first ICC ODI event victory in 12 years, sparking nationwide celebrations. However, this victory has also resulted in setbacks for some players.
If the results had been different for India in the Champions Trophy final, senior players like captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli might have considered retirement. Before the final, speculation was rife that both Rohit and Virat might retire from this format. However, the team’s victory changed that, and now both players will continue playing ODI cricket for a few more years.
If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue playing until the 2027 World Cup, it could significantly hinder the progress of several young players. It was anticipated that the retirement of Rohit would pave the way for young batsman Shubman Gill to become the new captain of Team India. However, this now seems unlikely. This is the opportune moment to appoint Gill or another young player as captain. With two years remaining until the ODI World Cup, any new captain needs time to integrate with the team.
With Rohit’s retirement, the talented left-handed batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal was expected to secure a place in the ODI team as an opener. Now, he will have to wait longer for his opportunity. If Rohit plays until the 2027 World Cup, Jaiswal might miss that ICC tournament as well. Similarly, Kohli’s retirement would have opened doors for young players like Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma in ODIs. However, these players will now also face a longer wait.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Indian team’s Champions Trophy win causes setback for these players

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Maharashtra accident: Truck loaded with sugarcane overturns, 6 killed, 17 trapped!

State

Maharashtra accident: Truck loaded with sugarcane overturns, 6 killed, 17 trapped!

in 5 hours

Air India Flight Diverted to Mumbai After Bomb Threat

National News

Air India Flight Diverted to Mumbai After Bomb Threat

in 5 hours

India's Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Prize Money and Awards Revealed

Cricket News

India's Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Prize Money and Awards Revealed

in 4 hours

IND vs NZ final: Mitchell Santner disappointed after loss to India, blames these factor

Sports

IND vs NZ final: Mitchell Santner disappointed after loss to India, blames these factor

in 4 hours

Latest Cricket News

India's Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Prize Money and Awards Revealed

Cricket News

India's Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Prize Money and Awards Revealed

in 4 hours

IND vs NZ final: Mitchell Santner disappointed after loss to India, blames these factor

Sports

IND vs NZ final: Mitchell Santner disappointed after loss to India, blames these factor

in 4 hours

Pakistan just a host in name – no PCB official at Champions Trophy award ceremony angers legend

Cricket News

Pakistan just a host in name – no PCB official at Champions Trophy award ceremony angers legend

23 minutes ago

IND vs NZ final: India lift Champions Trophy after 12 years, Rohit hits 76

Sports

IND vs NZ final: India lift Champions Trophy after 12 years, Rohit hits 76

11 hours ago

Trending Sports News

Indian team’s Champions Trophy win causes setback for these players

क्रिकेट

Indian team’s Champions Trophy win causes setback for these players

in 5 hours

India's Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Prize Money and Awards Revealed

क्रिकेट

India's Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Prize Money and Awards Revealed

in 4 hours

IND vs NZ final: Mitchell Santner disappointed after loss to India, blames these factor

खेल

IND vs NZ final: Mitchell Santner disappointed after loss to India, blames these factor

in 4 hours

Pakistan just a host in name – no PCB official at Champions Trophy award ceremony angers legend

क्रिकेट

Pakistan just a host in name – no PCB official at Champions Trophy award ceremony angers legend

23 minutes ago

IND vs NZ final: India lift Champions Trophy after 12 years, Rohit hits 76

खेल

IND vs NZ final: India lift Champions Trophy after 12 years, Rohit hits 76

11 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.