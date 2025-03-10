Indian team’s Champions Trophy win causes setback for these players

If the results had been different for India in the Champions Trophy final, senior players like captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli might have considered retirement. Before the final, speculation was rife that both Rohit and Virat might retire from this format. However, the team’s victory changed that, and now both players will continue playing ODI cricket for a few more years.

If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue playing until the 2027 World Cup, it could significantly hinder the progress of several young players. It was anticipated that the retirement of Rohit would pave the way for young batsman Shubman Gill to become the new captain of Team India. However, this now seems unlikely. This is the opportune moment to appoint Gill or another young player as captain. With two years remaining until the ODI World Cup, any new captain needs time to integrate with the team.

With Rohit’s retirement, the talented left-handed batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal was expected to secure a place in the ODI team as an opener. Now, he will have to wait longer for his opportunity. If Rohit plays until the 2027 World Cup, Jaiswal might miss that ICC tournament as well. Similarly, Kohli’s retirement would have opened doors for young players like Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma in ODIs. However, these players will now also face a longer wait.