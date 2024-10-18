scriptIndian Women’s Team Announced for ODI Series Against New Zealand | Latest News | Patrika News
Indian Women's Team Announced for ODI Series Against New Zealand

The BCCI has announced a 16-member Indian women’s team for the upcoming three ODI matches against the New Zealand.

New DelhiOct 18, 2024 / 03:36 pm

Patrika Desk

INDW vs NZW: The announcement of the 16-member Indian women’s team has been made for the upcoming three ODI matches against New Zealand. Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh will not play in the series due to her 12th board exams.
21-year-old Ghosh has been a part of India’s international teams since 2020 when she was 16 years old. The BCCI has stated that leg spinner Asha Sobhana is unavailable due to injury, while Pooja Vastrakar has been given rest.
The ODI team includes fast bowler Sajali Satghare and Sayama Thakor, making their debut. Apart from this, leg spinner Priya Mishra and middle-order batter Tejal Hasabnis have also been included. The 16-member Indian squad will play three ODI matches against New Zealand on 24, 27, and 29 October in Ahmedabad.
Indian Team: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemlata, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (Wicketkeeper), Uma Chetry (Wicketkeeper), Sajali Satghare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tejal Hasabnis, Sayama Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.

