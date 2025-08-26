India's 1984 Asia Cup Triumph: A Victory Over Sri Lanka

The 18th edition of the Asia Cup cricket tournament is about to begin. However, this will be the third edition in the T20 format. The event will commence in the UAE on 9 September. Eight teams, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, are participating in this tournament. The Asia Cup was first played in 1984, with only India and Sri Lanka participating. However, in the very next edition, the Indian team refused to play in the Asia Cup due to strained relations with Sri Lanka. At that time, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka participated.