India's 1984 Asia Cup Triumph: A Victory Over Sri Lanka

Asia Cup Story: In 1984, the Indian team won the Asia Cup title by defeating Sri Lanka. The inaugural tournament featured India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. Team India remained undefeated throughout the tournament, winning all matches and returning home with the trophy.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 26, 2025

Team India Asia Cup t20 Suryakumar shubman gill shreyas iyer
Asia Cup में जब Team India ने भाग लेने से किया था मना। (फोटो सोर्स: IANS)

The 18th edition of the Asia Cup cricket tournament is about to begin. However, this will be the third edition in the T20 format. The event will commence in the UAE on 9 September. Eight teams, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, are participating in this tournament. The Asia Cup was first played in 1984, with only India and Sri Lanka participating. However, in the very next edition, the Indian team refused to play in the Asia Cup due to strained relations with Sri Lanka. At that time, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka participated.

India Became Champions in 1984

In 1984, the Indian team defeated Sri Lanka to win the Asia Cup title. In the first edition, India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan participated. Team India remained undefeated in that tournament, winning all matches and returning home with the title. However, Team India boycotted the 1986 Asia Cup tournament. In 1986, Sri Lanka was hosting the Asia Cup, and the political relations between India and Sri Lanka were strained, which is why Team India refused to go to Sri Lanka.

However, a similar situation arose in 1993 when India cancelled the Asia Cup due to poor relations. Out of 17 Asia Cups, 15 have been played in the One Day International (ODI) format, while two have been played in the T20 format. In 1986, only Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan participated. In the group stage, all three teams played one match each against each other, and the top two teams reached the final. Pakistan topped the table winning both matches, while Sri Lanka qualified for the final by defeating Bangladesh.

Pakistan Defeated in the Final

Pakistan suffered a heavy defeat in the final match. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Sri Lankan bowlers bowled aggressively, restricting Pakistan to 191 runs in 45 overs. In response, Arvind de Silva and Arjuna Ranatunga played half-centuries for Sri Lanka, making the victory easy. Captain Dilip Mendis finished the job, scoring 22 runs in 18 balls. Sri Lanka won the title by 5 wickets and lifted the Asia Cup trophy for the first time.

India has won the most titles so far, with 8 titles – 7 in the ODI format and 1 in the T20 format. Sri Lanka has won six titles, five in the ODI format and one in the T20 format. Sri Lanka won its last title in the T20 format in 2022, while the Indian team won the 2023 ODI format title. Pakistan has won the title only twice so far – once in 2000 and again in 2012.

