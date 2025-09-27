India’s Asia Cup 2025 Final hopes hit by injuries to Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma ahead of Pakistan clash

Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel confirmed the injuries of these three players. Morkel provided an update, stating that Abhishek Sharma's condition has significantly improved and he is now fine. Meanwhile, the medical team is attending to Hardik Pandya. He will undergo further examination, and a decision on his participation in the final will be made after the investigation report. However, Morkel did not provide a clear response regarding Tilak Varma's injury. Although these players sustained injuries against Sri Lanka, the team management and medical team are confident that they will be fully fit for the match against Pakistan.