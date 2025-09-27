India’s Asia Cup 2025 Final hopes hit by injuries to Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma ahead of Pakistan clash

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: India's unbeaten run in the Asia Cup 2025 was put in jeopardy during their Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka, but India secured a victory in a thrilling Super Over. Now, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the final on September 28. However, a piece of bad news has emerged from the Indian team camp: three players, including Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma, are injured. Pandya left the field after bowling just one over during the match against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma also left the field in the same innings, while Tilak Varma is reported to have a hamstring strain.
Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel confirmed the injuries of these three players. Morkel provided an update, stating that Abhishek Sharma's condition has significantly improved and he is now fine. Meanwhile, the medical team is attending to Hardik Pandya. He will undergo further examination, and a decision on his participation in the final will be made after the investigation report. However, Morkel did not provide a clear response regarding Tilak Varma's injury. Although these players sustained injuries against Sri Lanka, the team management and medical team are confident that they will be fully fit for the match against Pakistan.
India now has only two days before the final, and recovery is the priority. Morkel said that rest is the most important thing for the boys. They are already taking ice baths, and recovery began immediately after the match. The best way to recover is to sleep and rest. There will be pool sessions and massages before they mentally prepare for the big match on Sunday. There will definitely be no training.
It is worth noting that after the match, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav had also hinted at player injuries. He had said that some boys experienced severe cramps. "We will have a recovery day on Sunday and perform in the final just like we did against Sri Lanka," he added.