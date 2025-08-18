India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad: 11 Players Expected, 4 More in Contention

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced its squad for the Asia Cup 2025. The Indian team announcement is scheduled for 19 August, with the tournament commencing on 9 September. Suryakumar Yadav, having passed his fitness test, is set to remain captain. Eleven players are considered certainties for the squad, with four more strong contenders for the 15-member team. Let's find out more about them.
India will begin their Asia Cup campaign on 10 September against the UAE, followed by a clash with arch-rivals Pakistan on 14 September. Pakistan's squad, which notably excludes Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, has already been announced. All eyes are now on the Indian squad selection.
For the Asia Cup 2025, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are certain to be included as opening batsmen. Tilak Varma and captain Suryakumar Yadav are likely choices for the middle order. Akshar Patel, Hardik Pandya, and Shivam Dube are expected to be selected as all-rounders. Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi are likely to be chosen as spinners, while Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah (as he is available for selection) are certainties as fast bowlers.
The BCCI selectors will announce a 15-member squad. Yashasvi Jaiswal is a likely choice as an additional opener, and Jitesh Sharma as a second wicketkeeper. Shreyas Iyer is a strong contender for an additional batsman, and Mohammed Siraj for an additional fast bowler.
Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Akshar Patel (Vice-Captain), Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper), Varun Chakravarthy, and Ravi Bishnoi.