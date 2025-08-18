Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Cricket News

India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad: 11 Players Expected, 4 More in Contention

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced its squad for the Asia Cup 2025. The Indian team announcement is scheduled for 19 August, with the tournament commencing on 9 September.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 18, 2025

Asia Cup 2025 India Squad
Asia Cup 2025 India Squad: Indian team. (Photo Source: X@/BCCI)

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced its squad for the Asia Cup 2025. The Indian team announcement is scheduled for 19 August, with the tournament commencing on 9 September. Suryakumar Yadav, having passed his fitness test, is set to remain captain. Eleven players are considered certainties for the squad, with four more strong contenders for the 15-member team. Let's find out more about them.

India will begin their Asia Cup campaign on 10 September against the UAE, followed by a clash with arch-rivals Pakistan on 14 September. Pakistan's squad, which notably excludes Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, has already been announced. All eyes are now on the Indian squad selection.

For the Asia Cup 2025, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are certain to be included as opening batsmen. Tilak Varma and captain Suryakumar Yadav are likely choices for the middle order. Akshar Patel, Hardik Pandya, and Shivam Dube are expected to be selected as all-rounders. Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi are likely to be chosen as spinners, while Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah (as he is available for selection) are certainties as fast bowlers.

These Four Are Also Strong Contenders

The BCCI selectors will announce a 15-member squad. Yashasvi Jaiswal is a likely choice as an additional opener, and Jitesh Sharma as a second wicketkeeper. Shreyas Iyer is a strong contender for an additional batsman, and Mohammed Siraj for an additional fast bowler.

Probable Indian Team for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Akshar Patel (Vice-Captain), Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper), Varun Chakravarthy, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Asia-Cup

Published on:

18 Aug 2025 12:19 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad: 11 Players Expected, 4 More in Contention
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Janmashtami 2025

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

Bollywood

Health

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.