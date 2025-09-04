Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Cricket News

India's Asia Cup Hockey Super 4 Match Against South Korea Ends in a Draw

India vs South Korea Super-4 Match Highlights: The Super 4 match between India and South Korea in the Asia Cup Hockey ended in a 2-2 draw. India will now have to win both its remaining Super 4 matches; otherwise, its path to the final could become difficult.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 04, 2025

India vs South Korea Super-4 Match Highlights
India vs South Korea Super-4 match highlights: Players from both teams shake hands after the match ends in a draw (Photo source: IANS)

India vs South Korea Super-4 Match Highlights: The Super-4 match between India and South Korea at the Hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir, Nalanda district, Bihar, ended in a 2-2 draw. In this thrilling match, which lasted until the final minute, neither team could score the decisive goal. This was India's first Super-4 match, resulting in a point for Team India, placing them second in the points table. India's next matches are against Malaysia on September 4 and China on September 6. The final will be played between the top 2 teams in the Super-4 points table. India must now win both its Super-4 matches; otherwise, it could face difficulties.

Jugraj's error leads to a penalty stroke for Korea

Regarding the match, the first goal was scored by Hardik for India. Following this, the Korean team scored two back-to-back goals, taking the lead. A penalty stroke was awarded to Korea due to an error by Jugraj Singh, which the team converted into a goal, levelling the score. Korea then earned a penalty corner, which they converted into a goal, extending their lead to 2-1.

Mandeep Singh scores in the final quarter

For a long time, the Indian team struggled to score, and it seemed the match might slip away. In the final quarter, Mandeep Singh scored, bringing India back on level terms. After the 2-2 equaliser, a fierce struggle for the decisive goal ensued between India and South Korea in the final minutes of the match, but neither team succeeded, and the match ultimately ended in a draw.

India remains undefeated in the Asia Cup so far

The Indian team remains undefeated in the Asia Cup so far. Captained by Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian team won all its Pool A matches. In the first match, India defeated China; in the second, they beat Japan; and in the third, they thrashed Kazakhstan by a large margin of 15-0.

Share the news:

Published on:

04 Sept 2025 09:01 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / India's Asia Cup Hockey Super 4 Match Against South Korea Ends in a Draw
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.