India's Asia Cup Hockey Super 4 Match Against South Korea Ends in a Draw

India vs South Korea Super-4 Match Highlights: The Super-4 match between India and South Korea at the Hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir, Nalanda district, Bihar, ended in a 2-2 draw. In this thrilling match, which lasted until the final minute, neither team could score the decisive goal. This was India's first Super-4 match, resulting in a point for Team India, placing them second in the points table. India's next matches are against Malaysia on September 4 and China on September 6. The final will be played between the top 2 teams in the Super-4 points table. India must now win both its Super-4 matches; otherwise, it could face difficulties.
Regarding the match, the first goal was scored by Hardik for India. Following this, the Korean team scored two back-to-back goals, taking the lead. A penalty stroke was awarded to Korea due to an error by Jugraj Singh, which the team converted into a goal, levelling the score. Korea then earned a penalty corner, which they converted into a goal, extending their lead to 2-1.
For a long time, the Indian team struggled to score, and it seemed the match might slip away. In the final quarter, Mandeep Singh scored, bringing India back on level terms. After the 2-2 equaliser, a fierce struggle for the decisive goal ensued between India and South Korea in the final minutes of the match, but neither team succeeded, and the match ultimately ended in a draw.
The Indian team remains undefeated in the Asia Cup so far. Captained by Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian team won all its Pool A matches. In the first match, India defeated China; in the second, they beat Japan; and in the third, they thrashed Kazakhstan by a large margin of 15-0.