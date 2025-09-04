India's Asia Cup Hockey Super 4 Match Against South Korea Ends in a Draw

India vs South Korea Super-4 Match Highlights: The Super-4 match between India and South Korea at the Hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir, Nalanda district, Bihar, ended in a 2-2 draw. In this thrilling match, which lasted until the final minute, neither team could score the decisive goal. This was India's first Super-4 match, resulting in a point for Team India, placing them second in the points table. India's next matches are against Malaysia on September 4 and China on September 6. The final will be played between the top 2 teams in the Super-4 points table. India must now win both its Super-4 matches; otherwise, it could face difficulties.