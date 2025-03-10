India's Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Prize Money and Awards Revealed

Each Indian Player Becomes a Crorepati The International Cricket Council (ICC) had already announced the prize money for the Champions Trophy. According to the announcement, the winning Indian team received $2.24 million, approximately ₹19.46 crore. This translates to each Indian player receiving over one crore rupees. The runner-up, New Zealand, received $1.12 million, approximately ₹9.73 crore. Australia and South Africa, who lost in the semi-finals, each received $560,000, approximately ₹4.86 crore.

Champions Trophy 2025 Prize Money Distribution (in Crores) India (Winner) – ₹19.46 crore New Zealand (Runner-up) – ₹9.73 crore Australia and South Africa (Semi-finalists) – ₹4.86 crore Afghanistan and Bangladesh – ₹3.04 crore

Pakistan and England – ₹1.22 crore Prize money for each group stage match win – ₹29.53 lakh Champions Trophy 2025 Awards Player of the Tournament – Rachin Ravindra Player of the Match Award – Rohit Sharma

Golden Ball Award – Matt Henry Golden Bat Award – Rachin Ravindra