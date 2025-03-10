scriptIndia's Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Prize Money and Awards Revealed | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

India's Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Prize Money and Awards Revealed

India Wins Champions Trophy 2025, Claiming Title and Prize Money: India defeated New Zealand in the final to win the Champions Trophy 2025. This victory resulted in substantial prize money for the Indian players. Let’s find out how much each player received and which awards were presented.

BharatMar 10, 2025 / 03:05 pm

Patrika Desk

Champions Trophy 2025 Awards and Prize Money
Champions Trophy 2025 Awards and Prize Money: India secured a resounding four-wicket victory against New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This is India’s third Champions Trophy title. Following this triumphant win, the Indian players received substantial prize money. Each member of Team India received over one crore rupees as prize money. Other participating teams also received significant sums. Let’s explore the prize money distribution and individual awards.

Each Indian Player Becomes a Crorepati

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had already announced the prize money for the Champions Trophy. According to the announcement, the winning Indian team received $2.24 million, approximately ₹19.46 crore. This translates to each Indian player receiving over one crore rupees. The runner-up, New Zealand, received $1.12 million, approximately ₹9.73 crore. Australia and South Africa, who lost in the semi-finals, each received $560,000, approximately ₹4.86 crore.

Champions Trophy 2025 Prize Money Distribution (in Crores)

India (Winner) – ₹19.46 crore

New Zealand (Runner-up) – ₹9.73 crore

Australia and South Africa (Semi-finalists) – ₹4.86 crore

Afghanistan and Bangladesh – ₹3.04 crore
Pakistan and England – ₹1.22 crore

Prize money for each group stage match win – ₹29.53 lakh

Champions Trophy 2025 Awards

Player of the Tournament – Rachin Ravindra

Player of the Match Award – Rohit Sharma
Golden Ball Award – Matt Henry

Golden Bat Award – Rachin Ravindra

News / Sports / Cricket News / India's Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Prize Money and Awards Revealed

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Maharashtra accident: Truck loaded with sugarcane overturns, 6 killed, 17 trapped!

State

Maharashtra accident: Truck loaded with sugarcane overturns, 6 killed, 17 trapped!

in 5 hours

Air India Flight Diverted to Mumbai After Bomb Threat

National News

Air India Flight Diverted to Mumbai After Bomb Threat

in 5 hours

India's Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Prize Money and Awards Revealed

Cricket News

India's Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Prize Money and Awards Revealed

in 4 hours

IND vs NZ final: Mitchell Santner disappointed after loss to India, blames these factor

Sports

IND vs NZ final: Mitchell Santner disappointed after loss to India, blames these factor

in 4 hours

Latest Cricket News

India's Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Prize Money and Awards Revealed

Cricket News

India's Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Prize Money and Awards Revealed

in 4 hours

IND vs NZ final: Mitchell Santner disappointed after loss to India, blames these factor

Sports

IND vs NZ final: Mitchell Santner disappointed after loss to India, blames these factor

in 4 hours

Pakistan just a host in name – no PCB official at Champions Trophy award ceremony angers legend

Cricket News

Pakistan just a host in name – no PCB official at Champions Trophy award ceremony angers legend

20 minutes ago

IND vs NZ final: India lift Champions Trophy after 12 years, Rohit hits 76

Sports

IND vs NZ final: India lift Champions Trophy after 12 years, Rohit hits 76

11 hours ago

Trending Sports News

Indian team’s Champions Trophy win causes setback for these players

क्रिकेट

Indian team’s Champions Trophy win causes setback for these players

in 5 hours

India's Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Prize Money and Awards Revealed

क्रिकेट

India's Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Prize Money and Awards Revealed

in 4 hours

IND vs NZ final: Mitchell Santner disappointed after loss to India, blames these factor

खेल

IND vs NZ final: Mitchell Santner disappointed after loss to India, blames these factor

in 4 hours

Pakistan just a host in name – no PCB official at Champions Trophy award ceremony angers legend

क्रिकेट

Pakistan just a host in name – no PCB official at Champions Trophy award ceremony angers legend

20 minutes ago

IND vs NZ final: India lift Champions Trophy after 12 years, Rohit hits 76

खेल

IND vs NZ final: India lift Champions Trophy after 12 years, Rohit hits 76

11 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.