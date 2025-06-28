scriptIndia's Modest Edgbaston Record: Just Once Past 400 | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Cricket News

India's Modest Edgbaston Record: Just Once Past 400

Team India’s record at Edgbaston Cricket Ground has been extremely disappointing. India has only managed to score over 400 runs once and has crossed the 300-run mark only once.

BharatJun 28, 2025 / 11:09 am

Patrika Desk

IND vs ENG: A five-match Test series to be played between India and England (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England Test Series: The second match of the five-match Test series between India and England will be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Starting on 2nd July, this Test match could prove extremely challenging for the Indian team, as Edgbaston has been nothing short of a jinx for India.
Team India’s record at this ground has been extremely disappointing. Until now, India has only once scored over 400 runs here, and only once crossed the 300-run mark. These figures clearly show that the Edgbaston pitch has been a major challenge for Indian batsmen. However, four Indian batsmen have also scored centuries at this very ground.

416 Runs – India’s Best Score at Edgbaston, Yet a Crushing Defeat

India’s highest ever score in an Edgbaston Test is 416 runs, achieved in 2022 against England. In that match, Rishabh Pant played a whirlwind innings of 146 runs, while Ravindra Jadeja played a composed innings of 104 runs.
Jasprit Bumrah captained the team in this Test. India took the lead in the first innings, but despite this, the team faced a 7-wicket defeat at the hands of England. This defeat was extremely disappointing for India, as despite a strong start, the team could not reach the finish line.

390 Runs – The Second Highest Score

India scored their second-best Test score at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in 1986. This match was the third Test of that year’s Test series, in which England, batting first, scored 390 runs. In response, the Indian team also put up a magnificent fight and scored 390 runs, levelling the score. In this innings, Mohinder Amarnath played a brilliant 79-run knock, while Mohammad Azharuddin played a classic 64-run innings. Kiran More (48) and Roger Binny (40) also made significant contributions.
After a strong contest between the two teams, this Test ended in a draw, but the performance of the Indian batsmen was considered courageous in the conditions of England at that time.

297 Runs – Team India Lost by an Innings

In 1979, the Indian cricket team toured England, where the first Test match of the series was played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. In this Test, England won the toss and batted first, putting up a massive score. The hosts scored 633/5 runs in their first innings.
In response, the Indian team could only manage 297 runs, which is India’s third-highest Test score at Edgbaston. In this innings, Gundappa Viswanath scored the highest 78 runs and tried to single-handedly hold the fort, but he didn’t receive much support from the other end. The Indian team lost this match by an innings and 83 runs, which is considered one of Team India’s most embarrassing defeats at Edgbaston.

277 Runs – Fourth Highest Score at Edgbaston

In 1967, the Indian cricket team was on a tour of England, and the third Test match of that series was played at Edgbaston. In this match, England batted first and scored 298 runs. In response, the Indian team was bowled out for just 92 runs in the first innings.
England then scored 203 runs in their second innings, setting India a massive target of 410 runs to win. The Indian batsmen put up a good fight and scored 277 runs, but India lost the match.

News / Sports / Cricket News / India's Modest Edgbaston Record: Just Once Past 400

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Bihar to Pilot India's First Mobile E-Voting System

National News

Bihar to Pilot India's First Mobile E-Voting System

in 3 hours

Government Teachers' Jobs at Risk: 20 Schools Face Closure in MP City

Bhopal

Government Teachers' Jobs at Risk: 20 Schools Face Closure in MP City

in 2 hours

Shefali Jariwala Passes Away: Post-Mortem to Reveal Cause

Bollywood

Shefali Jariwala Passes Away: Post-Mortem to Reveal Cause

in 2 hours

Kolkata Gang Rape: Law Student Victim of Brutal Assault

National News

Kolkata Gang Rape: Law Student Victim of Brutal Assault

16 hours ago

Latest Cricket News

Sachin Tendulkar's 18-Year-Old Unbroken ODI Record: 15,000 Runs

Cricket News

Sachin Tendulkar's 18-Year-Old Unbroken ODI Record: 15,000 Runs

in 4 hours

IND vs ENG: Why is Yashasvi Jaiswal dropping easy catches? Ashwin reveals surprising reason

Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Why is Yashasvi Jaiswal dropping easy catches? Ashwin reveals surprising reason

2 days ago

West Indies Bowl Australia Out for 180, Their Lowest Test Score in 30 Years

Cricket News

West Indies Bowl Australia Out for 180, Their Lowest Test Score in 30 Years

2 days ago

IND vs ENG: Five Costly Errors Sink India in Headingley Defeat

Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Five Costly Errors Sink India in Headingley Defeat

3 days ago

Trending Sports News

India's Modest Edgbaston Record: Just Once Past 400

क्रिकेट

India's Modest Edgbaston Record: Just Once Past 400

in 4 hours

Sachin Tendulkar's 18-Year-Old Unbroken ODI Record: 15,000 Runs

क्रिकेट

Sachin Tendulkar's 18-Year-Old Unbroken ODI Record: 15,000 Runs

in 4 hours

IND vs ENG: Why is Yashasvi Jaiswal dropping easy catches? Ashwin reveals surprising reason

क्रिकेट

IND vs ENG: Why is Yashasvi Jaiswal dropping easy catches? Ashwin reveals surprising reason

2 days ago

West Indies Bowl Australia Out for 180, Their Lowest Test Score in 30 Years

क्रिकेट

West Indies Bowl Australia Out for 180, Their Lowest Test Score in 30 Years

2 days ago

IND vs ENG: Five Costly Errors Sink India in Headingley Defeat

क्रिकेट

IND vs ENG: Five Costly Errors Sink India in Headingley Defeat

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.