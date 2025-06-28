India's Modest Edgbaston Record: Just Once Past 400

Team India’s record at this ground has been extremely disappointing. Until now, India has only once scored over 400 runs here, and only once crossed the 300-run mark. These figures clearly show that the Edgbaston pitch has been a major challenge for Indian batsmen. However, four Indian batsmen have also scored centuries at this very ground.

416 Runs – India’s Best Score at Edgbaston, Yet a Crushing Defeat India’s highest ever score in an Edgbaston Test is 416 runs, achieved in 2022 against England. In that match, Rishabh Pant played a whirlwind innings of 146 runs, while Ravindra Jadeja played a composed innings of 104 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah captained the team in this Test. India took the lead in the first innings, but despite this, the team faced a 7-wicket defeat at the hands of England. This defeat was extremely disappointing for India, as despite a strong start, the team could not reach the finish line.

390 Runs – The Second Highest Score India scored their second-best Test score at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in 1986. This match was the third Test of that year’s Test series, in which England, batting first, scored 390 runs. In response, the Indian team also put up a magnificent fight and scored 390 runs, levelling the score. In this innings, Mohinder Amarnath played a brilliant 79-run knock, while Mohammad Azharuddin played a classic 64-run innings. Kiran More (48) and Roger Binny (40) also made significant contributions.

After a strong contest between the two teams, this Test ended in a draw, but the performance of the Indian batsmen was considered courageous in the conditions of England at that time. 297 Runs – Team India Lost by an Innings In 1979, the Indian cricket team toured England, where the first Test match of the series was played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. In this Test, England won the toss and batted first, putting up a massive score. The hosts scored 633/5 runs in their first innings.

In response, the Indian team could only manage 297 runs, which is India’s third-highest Test score at Edgbaston. In this innings, Gundappa Viswanath scored the highest 78 runs and tried to single-handedly hold the fort, but he didn’t receive much support from the other end. The Indian team lost this match by an innings and 83 runs, which is considered one of Team India’s most embarrassing defeats at Edgbaston.

277 Runs – Fourth Highest Score at Edgbaston In 1967, the Indian cricket team was on a tour of England, and the third Test match of that series was played at Edgbaston. In this match, England batted first and scored 298 runs. In response, the Indian team was bowled out for just 92 runs in the first innings.

England then scored 203 runs in their second innings, setting India a massive target of 410 runs to win. The Indian batsmen put up a good fight and scored 277 runs, but India lost the match.