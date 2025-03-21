IPL 2025: BCCI scraps rule that got Hardik Pandya banned for one match
A BCCI source stated, “Level 1 breaches will result in a 25% to 75% match fee deduction, with demerit points calculated over the next three years. A Level 2 breach, if serious, will attract four demerit points and could lead to future match bans.”
Slow Over Rates, IPL 2025: The first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on 22 March. Ahead of this match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a significant change to the slow over-rate rules. According to the board, team captains will no longer be banned for slow over rates. Instead, their demerit points will be deducted.
Several important decisions were discussed at a captains’ meeting in Mumbai on Thursday. One of these was the issue of slow overrates. Now, a demerit points system, similar to the ICC’s, will be implemented for slow over rates. Demerit points will remain for three years. The captain will receive demerit points, but will not be banned from matches for slow over rates.
This step has been taken following the one-match ban imposed on Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya and Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant for a third slow over-rate offence in the previous phase. Hardik will miss the first match of the 2025 phase against Chennai Super Kings due to this ban.
