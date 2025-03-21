IPL 2025: BCCI scraps rule that got Hardik Pandya banned for one match

Several important decisions were discussed at a captains’ meeting in Mumbai on Thursday. One of these was the issue of slow overrates. Now, a demerit points system, similar to the ICC’s, will be implemented for slow over rates. Demerit points will remain for three years. The captain will receive demerit points, but will not be banned from matches for slow over rates.

This step has been taken following the one-match ban imposed on Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya and Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant for a third slow over-rate offence in the previous phase. Hardik will miss the first match of the 2025 phase against Chennai Super Kings due to this ban.