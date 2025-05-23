IPL 2025: Crorepati Flops! Five Players Who Dragged Their Teams Down

However, some teams underperformed this season. A major reason for their failure was the average performance of their star players, especially those acquired for crores of rupees in the mega auction. Let’s look at five expensive players who disappointed fans and completely flopped throughout the season.

Ravichandran Ashwin (Chennai Super Kings) — ₹9.75 crore Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has retired from international cricket, returned to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after a long time this season. The franchise bid ₹9.75 crore for him. It was expected that Ashwin would repeat his magic on the spin-friendly Chepauk pitches.

However, the experienced spinner completely flopped this season. Ashwin took only 7 wickets in 9 matches, with a bowling average of 40.42. His economy rate was also disappointing at 9.12 runs per over. Due to his poor form, the team management dropped him from the playing XI in several matches.

Mohammed Shami (Sunrisers Hyderabad) — ₹10 crore Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a whopping ₹10 crore in this season’s mega auction. It was hoped that his experience and ability to swing the new ball would make him a key weapon for SRH. But Shami failed miserably this season.

In the 9 matches he played, Shami took only 6 wickets. His bowling average was a poor 56.16, while his economy rate was a worrying 11.23 runs per over. Due to consistently disappointing performances, the team management dropped him from the playing XI in recent matches. Shami’s season has been disappointing for both SRH and its fans.

Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) — ₹11.25 crore Ishan Kishan, who smashed a whirlwind century at the start of IPL 2025, had high expectations throughout the season. Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him for a hefty ₹11.25 crore. But after his initial explosive performance, Ishan couldn’t regain his form, and his season was mediocre.

He scored only 231 runs in 11 innings across 12 matches, at a modest average of 25.67. His strike rate was 140.85, reflecting his aggressive style, but a lack of consistency in scoring runs was evident. Despite the high price tag and responsibility, Ishan failed to lead his team to the top, causing SRH to suffer at crucial moments.

Venkatesh Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) — ₹23.75 crore Venkatesh Iyer’s bid in the IPL 2025 mega auction surprised everyone. KKR re-signed him for a record ₹23.75 crore, putting immense pressure on him to perform. But the middle-order batsman’s bat remained very subdued throughout the season.

Iyer scored only 142 runs in 7 innings, at an average of 20.28 and a strike rate of 139.21. His individual scores of 6, 3, 60, 45, 7, 14, and 7 show that he only made an impact in two innings, struggling for the rest. Despite the huge sum, the team was only left disappointed by his performance. It was expected that he would stabilise the innings or score quickly in the middle order, but he lacked consistency and big scores.

Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants) — ₹27 crore Rishabh Pant, the most expensive player in IPL 2025, was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for ₹27 crore. The franchise hoped that Pant would not only win matches with the bat but also lead the team as an inspirational captain. But this season proved extremely disappointing for both Pant and LSG.

In terms of batting, Pant scored only 151 runs in 13 matches at an average of 13.72 and a strike rate of 107.09. These figures are shocking for a player once considered among Team India’s most explosive batsmen. His bat remained silent throughout the season, and he didn’t play any impactful innings.

Pant also failed as captain. LSG had a good start to the tournament, but the team lost at crucial moments and was eliminated from the playoff race. A lack of strategic decisions and Pant’s individual performance failure severely hampered the team’s prospects.