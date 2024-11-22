IPL 2025: Dates announced ahead of mega auction! Tournament to begin five days after Champions Trophy final

IPL 2025 to Start 5 Days After Champions Trophy Final This means that IPL 2025 will start just 5 days after the Champions Trophy final to be held in Pakistan. According to the report, the Champions Trophy final will be played on March 9. Not only that, but the BCCI has also announced the dates of the next two seasons. IPL 2026 will be played between March 15 and May 31, while IPL 2027 will be held between March 14 and May 30. However, the official announcement is yet to be made.

Jofra Archer to Play in Next Three IPL Seasons Moreover, the BCCI has confirmed Jofra Archer’s availability for this season. The board has stated that he has made himself fully available for the next three IPL seasons. Earlier, the BCCI had not included Archer’s name in the list of 574 players shortlisted for the auction. However, after his commitment, he will be included in the mega auction.