IPL 2025: Dates announced ahead of mega auction! Tournament to begin five days after Champions Trophy final

This time, the future of 574 players will be at stake in the mega auction, including 366 Indian and 208 foreign players.

New DelhiNov 22, 2024 / 10:56 am

Patrika Desk

IPL 2025 Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction will be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the dates of the next season of IPL. According to a report, the next season will start from March 14 and the final of this tournament will be played on May 25. However, this information has only been given to the franchises so far.

IPL 2025 to Start 5 Days After Champions Trophy Final

This means that IPL 2025 will start just 5 days after the Champions Trophy final to be held in Pakistan. According to the report, the Champions Trophy final will be played on March 9. Not only that, but the BCCI has also announced the dates of the next two seasons. IPL 2026 will be played between March 15 and May 31, while IPL 2027 will be held between March 14 and May 30. However, the official announcement is yet to be made.

Jofra Archer to Play in Next Three IPL Seasons

Moreover, the BCCI has confirmed Jofra Archer’s availability for this season. The board has stated that he has made himself fully available for the next three IPL seasons. Earlier, the BCCI had not included Archer’s name in the list of 574 players shortlisted for the auction. However, after his commitment, he will be included in the mega auction.

Future of 574 Players at Stake

This time, the future of 574 players will be at stake in the mega auction, including 366 Indian and 208 foreign players. A total of 330 uncapped players will participate in this auction, including 318 Indian and 12 foreign players. There are 204 slots available in 10 teams, which can be filled by 70 foreign players. The big auction will start at 3:30 pm Indian time on November 24.

