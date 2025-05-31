IPL 2025 Eliminator Shatters Playoff Records with Record-Breaking Run Spree

2014 Record Broken Previously, in 2014, Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings had jointly scored 428 runs. The final match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and RCB in 2016 is in third place on this list, with a total of 408 runs. In addition, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians had jointly scored 404 runs in 2023.

Rohit’s 81-Run Innings In the decisive match played on 30 May, Mumbai Indians, after winning the toss and electing to bat first, scored 228 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Rohit Sharma top-scored for the team with 81 runs, while Jonny Bairstow played a 47-run innings. The two opening batsmen shared an 84-run partnership in 7.2 overs. For the opposing team, Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore took 2 wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj took 1 wicket.

Sai Sudharsan’s Excellent Performance Again Chasing the target, Gujarat Titans could only manage 208 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan top-scored for the team with an 80-run innings, while Washington Sundar contributed 48 runs, but they couldn’t secure victory for Gujarat. For Mumbai, Trent Boult took 2 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson, Mitchell Santner and Ashwini Kumar each took 1 wicket.