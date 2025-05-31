scriptIPL 2025 Eliminator Shatters Playoff Records with Record-Breaking Run Spree | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Cricket News

IPL 2025 Eliminator Shatters Playoff Records with Record-Breaking Run Spree

A high-scoring match was played on Friday night in IPL 2025. Both teams scored 200+ runs, with a combined total of 436 runs, the highest ever in the tournament’s history.

BharatMay 31, 2025 / 01:14 pm

Patrika Desk

MI vs GT Eliminator Record: The IPL 2025 Eliminator match was played in Chandigarh on Friday, in which Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans by 20 runs. With this, Mumbai has reached Qualifier 2. This knockout match saw a flurry of runs, breaking all previous playoff records. Mumbai scored 228 runs, while Gujarat Titans managed 208 runs in pursuit of the target. A total of 436 runs were scored in this match, setting a new record for the highest number of runs scored in an IPL playoff match.

2014 Record Broken

Previously, in 2014, Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings had jointly scored 428 runs. The final match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and RCB in 2016 is in third place on this list, with a total of 408 runs. In addition, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians had jointly scored 404 runs in 2023.

Rohit’s 81-Run Innings

In the decisive match played on 30 May, Mumbai Indians, after winning the toss and electing to bat first, scored 228 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Rohit Sharma top-scored for the team with 81 runs, while Jonny Bairstow played a 47-run innings. The two opening batsmen shared an 84-run partnership in 7.2 overs. For the opposing team, Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore took 2 wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj took 1 wicket.

Sai Sudharsan’s Excellent Performance Again

Chasing the target, Gujarat Titans could only manage 208 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan top-scored for the team with an 80-run innings, while Washington Sundar contributed 48 runs, but they couldn’t secure victory for Gujarat. For Mumbai, Trent Boult took 2 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson, Mitchell Santner and Ashwini Kumar each took 1 wicket.

Qualifier 2 Match on 1 June

Qualifier 2 is scheduled for 1 June at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where Mumbai will face Punjab Kings. The team that wins this knockout match will face RCB on 3 June at the same stadium for the title.

News / Sports / Cricket News / IPL 2025 Eliminator Shatters Playoff Records with Record-Breaking Run Spree

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi Records Another Covid-19 Death, Cases Rise

National News

Delhi Records Another Covid-19 Death, Cases Rise

in 4 hours

AI Job Displacement Threat Higher for Women, UN Report Claims

Education News

AI Job Displacement Threat Higher for Women, UN Report Claims

in 3 hours

Gwalior to get direct connectivity to Malaysia, Singapore, Bangkok, Sri Lanka

News Bulletin

Gwalior to get direct connectivity to Malaysia, Singapore, Bangkok, Sri Lanka

in 2 hours

Warning: Cigarettes, Gutka, and Zarda Sales Flourish Near Schools Despite Ban

Baran

Warning: Cigarettes, Gutka, and Zarda Sales Flourish Near Schools Despite Ban

in 4 hours

Latest Cricket News

Gill 'Humiliates' Pandya During Toss, Pandya Responds in Kind During MI vs GT Match

Cricket News

Gill 'Humiliates' Pandya During Toss, Pandya Responds in Kind During MI vs GT Match

23 minutes ago

PM Modi Meets Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi at Patna Airport

Cricket News

PM Modi Meets Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi at Patna Airport

17 hours ago

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: No team eliminated despite RCB or PBKS loss

Cricket News

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: No team eliminated despite RCB or PBKS loss

2 days ago

Pakistani Cricketer’s Legs Amputated

Cricket News

Pakistani Cricketer’s Legs Amputated

2 days ago

Trending Sports News

IPL 2025 Eliminator Shatters Playoff Records with Record-Breaking Run Spree

क्रिकेट

IPL 2025 Eliminator Shatters Playoff Records with Record-Breaking Run Spree

in 4 hours

Gill 'Humiliates' Pandya During Toss, Pandya Responds in Kind During MI vs GT Match

क्रिकेट

Gill 'Humiliates' Pandya During Toss, Pandya Responds in Kind During MI vs GT Match

23 minutes ago

PM Modi Meets Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi at Patna Airport

क्रिकेट

PM Modi Meets Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi at Patna Airport

17 hours ago

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: No team eliminated despite RCB or PBKS loss

क्रिकेट

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: No team eliminated despite RCB or PBKS loss

2 days ago

Pakistani Cricketer’s Legs Amputated

क्रिकेट

Pakistani Cricketer’s Legs Amputated

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.