IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants Will Not Retain KL Rahul, Shocking Report Emerges

Before the IPL 2025 mega auction, all 10 IPL franchises must submit their retained players’ list to the BCCI by October 31. Mentor Zaheer Khan and Coach Langer’s Decision According to the report, the decision not to retain KL Rahul was taken by team mentor Zaheer Khan and head coach Justin Langer. Both believe that Rahul no longer fits into the team’s strategy, as his batting lacks the aggression required in the T20 format.

Question Marks Over His Ability to Win Matches The report states that Zaheer Khan and Justin Langer believe that in matches where Rahul has batted for a long time, the team has lost. Due to the impact rule, teams are now scoring big in IPL. As a result, Rahul’s strike rate, which is 136.13 in IPL, is causing harm to the team.

These Five Players Will be Retained by the Franchise Lucknow Super Giants have decided to retain spinner Ravi Bishnoi, West Indies explosive batsman Nicholas Pooran, batsman Ayush Badoni, and young fast bowlers Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan.

Big Bet on Mayank Yadav Sources close to the Lucknow franchise say that fast bowler Mayank Yadav is their discovery, and they don’t want to lose him at any cost. Mayank has now become an international player. As a result, the franchise may bet around 11 crores on him this time.