IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 1,574 Players Register, but Many Will Remain Unsold; Understand the Auction Rules

Each of the 10 franchises has a maximum budget of Rs 120 crore, and after retention, they have a total of Rs 656.75 crore left to spend. Punjab Kings have spent Rs 9.5 crore on two retentions, leaving them with the highest budget of Rs 110.5 crore to spend in the mega auction.

What are the Rules of IPL 2025 Mega Auction? A franchise can buy a maximum of 25 players, including retained players. So far, 46 players have been retained, leaving only 206 spots available. A team can keep a maximum of 8 foreign players in their squad. Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians have not retained any foreign players, which means they have 8 spots each for foreign players.

Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings have retained 5 players, including one foreign player. They have spent Rs 65 crore and have Rs 55 crore left to spend. They need to buy 20 players.

Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals have retained 4 players and spent Rs 43.75 crore, leaving them with Rs 76.25 crore to spend. They have 21 spots available. Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans have retained 5 players and spent Rs 51 crore, leaving them with Rs 69 crore to spend. They can buy 20 players.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders) Kolkata Knight Riders have retained 6 players, including 2 foreign players, and spent Rs 57 crore, leaving them with Rs 63 crore to spend. They can buy a maximum of 19 players, including 6 foreign players.

Lucknow Supergiants (Lucknow Supergiants) Lucknow Supergiants have retained 5 players, including one foreign player, and spent Rs 51 crore, leaving them with Rs 69 crore to spend. They can buy a maximum of 20 players, including 7 foreign players.

Mumbai Indians (Mumbai Indians) Mumbai Indians have retained 5 players and spent Rs 75 crore, leaving them with Rs 45 crore to spend. They can buy a maximum of 20 players, including 8 foreign players.

Punjab Kings (Punjab Kings) Punjab Kings have retained only 2 players and spent Rs 9.50 crore, leaving them with Rs 110.50 crore to spend. They can buy a maximum of 23 players, including 8 foreign players.

Rajasthan Royals (Rajasthan Royals) Rajasthan Royals have retained 6 players and spent Rs 79 crore, leaving them with Rs 41 crore to spend. They can buy a maximum of 19 players, including 7 foreign players.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained 5 players and spent Rs 75 crore, leaving them with Rs 45 crore to spend. They can buy a maximum of 20 players, including 5 foreign players.