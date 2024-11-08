scriptIPL 2025 Mega Auction: 1,574 Players Register, but Many Will Remain Unsold; Understand the Auction Rules | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 1,574 Players Register, but Many Will Remain Unsold; Understand the Auction Rules

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: The IPL governing council has announced that the mega auction will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah. In this auction, a team can buy a maximum of how many players, let’s find out.

New DelhiNov 08, 2024 / 08:55 am

Patrika Desk

IPL 2025 Mega Auction
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: The IPL governing council has announced that the mega auction will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah. A total of 1574 players have registered their names for the auction. Out of these, 329 are capped stars, including 48 Indians. This time, the highest number of players, 91, are from South Africa, while 30 players are from associate countries, including Canada, Scotland, UAE, USA, Netherlands, and Italy. However, many players will get a windfall, while some will be disappointed. Let’s find out which team can buy the maximum number of players.
Each of the 10 franchises has a maximum budget of Rs 120 crore, and after retention, they have a total of Rs 656.75 crore left to spend. Punjab Kings have spent Rs 9.5 crore on two retentions, leaving them with the highest budget of Rs 110.5 crore to spend in the mega auction.

What are the Rules of IPL 2025 Mega Auction?

A franchise can buy a maximum of 25 players, including retained players. So far, 46 players have been retained, leaving only 206 spots available. A team can keep a maximum of 8 foreign players in their squad. Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians have not retained any foreign players, which means they have 8 spots each for foreign players.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings have retained 5 players, including one foreign player. They have spent Rs 65 crore and have Rs 55 crore left to spend. They need to buy 20 players.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have retained 4 players and spent Rs 43.75 crore, leaving them with Rs 76.25 crore to spend. They have 21 spots available.

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans have retained 5 players and spent Rs 51 crore, leaving them with Rs 69 crore to spend. They can buy 20 players.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Kolkata Knight Riders have retained 6 players, including 2 foreign players, and spent Rs 57 crore, leaving them with Rs 63 crore to spend. They can buy a maximum of 19 players, including 6 foreign players.

Lucknow Supergiants (Lucknow Supergiants)

Lucknow Supergiants have retained 5 players, including one foreign player, and spent Rs 51 crore, leaving them with Rs 69 crore to spend. They can buy a maximum of 20 players, including 7 foreign players.

Mumbai Indians (Mumbai Indians)

Mumbai Indians have retained 5 players and spent Rs 75 crore, leaving them with Rs 45 crore to spend. They can buy a maximum of 20 players, including 8 foreign players.

Punjab Kings (Punjab Kings)

Punjab Kings have retained only 2 players and spent Rs 9.50 crore, leaving them with Rs 110.50 crore to spend. They can buy a maximum of 23 players, including 8 foreign players.

Rajasthan Royals (Rajasthan Royals)

Rajasthan Royals have retained 6 players and spent Rs 79 crore, leaving them with Rs 41 crore to spend. They can buy a maximum of 19 players, including 7 foreign players.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained 5 players and spent Rs 75 crore, leaving them with Rs 45 crore to spend. They can buy a maximum of 20 players, including 5 foreign players.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have retained 3 players and spent Rs 37 crore, leaving them with Rs 83 crore to spend. They can buy a maximum of 22 players, including 8 foreign players.

News / Sports / Cricket News / IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 1,574 Players Register, but Many Will Remain Unsold; Understand the Auction Rules

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Maharashtra Election: 10 suspended, 40 expelled from Mahayuti; Uddhav faction expels office-bearers

Political

Maharashtra Election: 10 suspended, 40 expelled from Mahayuti; Uddhav faction expels office-bearers

in 4 hours

Rahul Gandhi shows ‘Red Book’ to seek support of urban Naxals, claims Devendra Fadnavis, Congress lashes out

Political

Rahul Gandhi shows ‘Red Book’ to seek support of urban Naxals, claims Devendra Fadnavis, Congress lashes out

in 4 hours

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 1,574 Players Register, but Many Will Remain Unsold; Understand the Auction Rules

Cricket News

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 1,574 Players Register, but Many Will Remain Unsold; Understand the Auction Rules

in 4 hours

Kamala Harris speaks on Trump’s victory, Joe Biden to address America today

Political

Kamala Harris speaks on Trump’s victory, Joe Biden to address America today

17 hours ago

Latest Cricket News

AUS vs IND: Australian captain is scared of this Indian player

Cricket News

AUS vs IND: Australian captain is scared of this Indian player

14 hours ago

For the first time in Sri Lanka, this tournament will feature stars from around the world

Cricket News

For the first time in Sri Lanka, this tournament will feature stars from around the world

18 hours ago

Ricky Ponting’s Prediction, These Players Will Shine in Border Gavaskar Trophy

Cricket News

Ricky Ponting’s Prediction, These Players Will Shine in Border Gavaskar Trophy

19 hours ago

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: It will be difficult to find buyers for these 4 giant players

Cricket News

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: It will be difficult to find buyers for these 4 giant players

2 days ago

Trending Sports News

WI vs ENG: कप्तान शाई होप से भिड़े अल्जारी जोसेफ, गुस्से में छोड़ा मैदान, अब बोर्ड ने लगाया दो मैच का बैन

क्रिकेट

WI vs ENG: कप्तान शाई होप से भिड़े अल्जारी जोसेफ, गुस्से में छोड़ा मैदान, अब बोर्ड ने लगाया दो मैच का बैन

in 5 hours

IND vs SA, Weather Update: संजू -सूर्या बरसएंगे चौके-छक्के या बारिश बिगाड़ेगी खेल? जानें डरबन के मौसम का हाल

क्रिकेट

IND vs SA, Weather Update: संजू -सूर्या बरसएंगे चौके-छक्के या बारिश बिगाड़ेगी खेल? जानें डरबन के मौसम का हाल

in 5 hours

IND vs SA: भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच पहला टी20 मुक़ाबला आज, जानें कब, कहां और कैसे फ्री में देखें मैच

क्रिकेट

IND vs SA: भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच पहला टी20 मुक़ाबला आज, जानें कब, कहां और कैसे फ्री में देखें मैच

in 4 hours

AUS vs PAK: पाकिस्तान ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी चुनी, देखें दोनों टीमों की प्लेइंग 11

क्रिकेट

AUS vs PAK: पाकिस्तान ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी चुनी, देखें दोनों टीमों की प्लेइंग 11

in 4 hours

PKL 2024: दबंग दिल्ली केसी लगातार 4 हार के बाद बंगाल वारियर्स को 33-30 से हराया

अन्य खेल

PKL 2024: दबंग दिल्ली केसी लगातार 4 हार के बाद बंगाल वारियर्स को 33-30 से हराया

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.