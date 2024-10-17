IPL 2025: Mega Auction Ahead, Sunrisers Hyderabad Receives a Big Blow, This South African Legend Suddenly Left the Team

Steyn said on social media platform X, ‘I would like to thank Sunrisers Hyderabad for the opportunity to serve as the bowling coach in IPL for a few years. Unfortunately, I will not return for IPL 2025.’ He added, ‘However, I will continue to work with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA-20 in South Africa. SA-20 has won twice, let’s try to make it three in a row.’

It is worth noting that Steyn was appointed as the bowling coach of SRH under head coach Tom Moody in 2021. Later, Brian Lara took over from Moody in 2023, and before the 2024 season, Daniel Vettori was announced as the new head coach. Under Vettori’s leadership, SRH played their first final since 2018, before losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Steyn has represented SRH, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and several other franchises in IPL.