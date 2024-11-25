scriptIPL 2025 Mega Auction: No Buyers for Stars Like Warner and Padikkal, See the Full List of Unsold Players | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: No Buyers for Stars Like Warner and Padikkal, See the Full List of Unsold Players

In the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, many players like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer received heavy bids, but some players like David Warner and Devdutt Padikkal did not get a buyer on the first day. Let’s take a look at the complete list of unsold players –

New DelhiNov 25, 2024 / 09:48 am

Patrika Desk

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Unsold Players
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: IPL 2025’s mega auction broke all previous records on Sunday. Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant received a record-breaking bid of 27 crores from Lucknow Super Giants, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. Earlier, Punjab Kings had bought batsman Shreyas Iyer for 26.75 crores, but Iyer’s record was broken by Pant within minutes. Apart from this, some big players like David Warner and Devdutt Padikkal did not get a buyer on the first day. Let’s take a look at the complete list of unsold players.
Batting sensation Rishabh Pant has left behind Mitchell Starc, the most expensive player in IPL history. Starc was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for 24.75 crores last year. This time, Starc did not receive a high bid and was bought by Delhi Capitals for 11.75 crores. Now, Pant holds the record.
Unsold Players on the First Day

Devdutt Padikkal – Base Price 2 crores (Indian)

David Warner – Base Price 2 crores (Foreigner)

Johnny Bairstow – Base Price 2 crores (Foreigner)

Vakar Salamkheil – Base Price 75 lakhs (Foreigner)
Yash Dhul – Base Price 30 lakhs (Indian)

Anmolpreet Singh – Base Price 30 lakhs (Indian)

Utkarsh Singh – Base Price 30 lakhs (Indian)

Lavneet Sisodia – Base Price 30 lakhs (Indian)
Upendra Singh Yadav – Base Price 30 lakhs (Indian)

Kartik Tyagi – Base Price 40 lakhs (Indian)

Piyush Chawla – Base Price 50 lakhs (Indian)

Shreyas Gopal – Base Price 30 lakhs (Indian)

News / Sports / Cricket News / IPL 2025 Mega Auction: No Buyers for Stars Like Warner and Padikkal, See the Full List of Unsold Players

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Congress MP set to move adjournment motion to discuss Adani’s indictment

National News

Congress MP set to move adjournment motion to discuss Adani’s indictment

in 4 hours

CM Mohan Yadav in London, to be welcomed by British MPs

world

CM Mohan Yadav in London, to be welcomed by British MPs

in 4 hours

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Top names in action on Day 2 – when and where to watch live for free

Cricket News

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Top names in action on Day 2 – when and where to watch live for free

in 4 hours

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: No Buyers for Stars Like Warner and Padikkal, See the Full List of Unsold Players

Cricket News

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: No Buyers for Stars Like Warner and Padikkal, See the Full List of Unsold Players

in 5 hours

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Top names in action on Day 2 – when and where to watch live for free

Cricket News

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Top names in action on Day 2 – when and where to watch live for free

in 4 hours

ICC calls emergency meeting for Champions Trophy 2025, tough decision expected

Cricket News

ICC calls emergency meeting for Champions Trophy 2025, tough decision expected

2 days ago

IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah breaks Kapil Dev’s record, first Indian to achieve this feat

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah breaks Kapil Dev’s record, first Indian to achieve this feat

2 days ago

IND vs AUS: India stuns with bold move, Australia bowled out for 104, breaks 77-year-old record

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: India stuns with bold move, Australia bowled out for 104, breaks 77-year-old record

2 days ago

Trending Sports News

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: No Buyers for Stars Like Warner and Padikkal, See the Full List of Unsold Players

क्रिकेट

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: No Buyers for Stars Like Warner and Padikkal, See the Full List of Unsold Players

in 5 hours

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Top names in action on Day 2 – when and where to watch live for free

क्रिकेट

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Top names in action on Day 2 – when and where to watch live for free

in 4 hours

ICC calls emergency meeting for Champions Trophy 2025, tough decision expected

क्रिकेट

ICC calls emergency meeting for Champions Trophy 2025, tough decision expected

2 days ago

IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah breaks Kapil Dev’s record, first Indian to achieve this feat

क्रिकेट

IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah breaks Kapil Dev’s record, first Indian to achieve this feat

2 days ago

IND vs AUS: India stuns with bold move, Australia bowled out for 104, breaks 77-year-old record

क्रिकेट

IND vs AUS: India stuns with bold move, Australia bowled out for 104, breaks 77-year-old record

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.