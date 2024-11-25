IPL 2025 Mega Auction: No Buyers for Stars Like Warner and Padikkal, See the Full List of Unsold Players

Batting sensation Rishabh Pant has left behind Mitchell Starc, the most expensive player in IPL history. Starc was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for 24.75 crores last year. This time, Starc did not receive a high bid and was bought by Delhi Capitals for 11.75 crores. Now, Pant holds the record.

Unsold Players on the First Day Devdutt Padikkal – Base Price 2 crores (Indian) David Warner – Base Price 2 crores (Foreigner) Johnny Bairstow – Base Price 2 crores (Foreigner) Vakar Salamkheil – Base Price 75 lakhs (Foreigner)

Yash Dhul – Base Price 30 lakhs (Indian) Anmolpreet Singh – Base Price 30 lakhs (Indian) Utkarsh Singh – Base Price 30 lakhs (Indian) Lavneet Sisodia – Base Price 30 lakhs (Indian)

Upendra Singh Yadav – Base Price 30 lakhs (Indian) Kartik Tyagi – Base Price 40 lakhs (Indian) Piyush Chawla – Base Price 50 lakhs (Indian) Shreyas Gopal – Base Price 30 lakhs (Indian)