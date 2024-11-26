scriptIPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rajasthan Royals Sign 13-Year-Old Cricketer for a Whopping Sum | IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rajasthan Royals Sign 13-Year-Old Cricketer for a Whopping Sum | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rajasthan Royals Sign 13-Year-Old Cricketer for a Whopping Sum

Rajasthan Royals signed Vaibhav for ₹1.10 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. A left-handed batsman from Bihar, Vaibhav is known for his ability to hit towering sixes.

New DelhiNov 26, 2024 / 09:38 am

Patrika Desk

IPL 2025 Mega Auction 2025: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Here, the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) have signed 13-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi for Rs 1.10 crore. Suryavanshi’s base price was Rs 30 lakh. He has become the youngest player to be sold in IPL.
Vaibhav is just 13 years and 234 days old and has already made a splash in domestic cricket and the Indian Under-19 team. There was a bidding war between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals (DC) for him. Finally, Rajasthan Royals bought him for Rs 1.10 crore. Now it remains to be seen whether he gets a place in the playing 11 of the Sanju Samson-led team.

Second-youngest player to debut in Ranji Trophy

Vaibhav made his debut in the Ranji Trophy in January 2024. He played for Bihar against Mumbai in an Elite Group B match. At that time, his age was just 12 years and 284 days. In this match, he scored 31 runs in two innings. With this, he became the second-youngest player to play for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy.

Scored the fastest Test century

In September 2024, Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history by scoring the fastest first-class century. He made his debut for the India Under-19 team in a youth Test match against Australia in Chennai. In this match, he scored a century in just 62 balls, although he got run out. During the match played at the Chepauk Stadium, Vaibhav completed his century in just 58 balls. At the age of 13 years and 188 days, he achieved this feat. This was the fastest century in Indian youth Test cricket and the second-fastest in the world.

