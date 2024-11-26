IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rajasthan Royals Sign 13-Year-Old Cricketer for a Whopping Sum

Vaibhav is just 13 years and 234 days old and has already made a splash in domestic cricket and the Indian Under-19 team. There was a bidding war between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals (DC) for him. Finally, Rajasthan Royals bought him for Rs 1.10 crore. Now it remains to be seen whether he gets a place in the playing 11 of the Sanju Samson-led team.

Second-youngest player to debut in Ranji Trophy Vaibhav made his debut in the Ranji Trophy in January 2024. He played for Bihar against Mumbai in an Elite Group B match. At that time, his age was just 12 years and 284 days. In this match, he scored 31 runs in two innings. With this, he became the second-youngest player to play for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy.