IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Top names in action on Day 2 – when and where to watch live for free

IPL Auction Day 2: These giants set to compete On the second day of the IPL 2025 mega auction, many big names will be up for bidding. These include Marco Jansen, Kane Williamson, Washington Sundar, Faf du Plessis, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, and Shardul Thakur.

When and where will the IPL 2025 Mega Auction take place? The IPL 2025 mega auction will take place on the second day, November 25, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. What time will the IPL 2025 Mega Auction begin? The IPL 2025 mega auction will start at 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time.