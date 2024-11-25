scriptIPL 2025 Mega Auction: Top names in action on Day 2 – when and where to watch live for free | IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Top names in action on Day 2 – when and where to watch live for free | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Top names in action on Day 2 – when and where to watch live for free

So far, 84 players have been auctioned, and 72 have been sold. Today, some big names will be up for bidding.

New DelhiNov 25, 2024 / 09:41 am

Patrika Desk

IPL 2025 Mega Auction 2nd Day Live Streaming: The wait for the Indian Premier League’s next season’s mega auction is finally over. On the first day of the IPL 2025 mega auction, 84 players were bid on, out of which 72 players were sold. Meanwhile, David Warner and 12 other players remained unsold. Today, many big names will be up for bidding. Let’s take a look at some important details about the IPL 2025 mega auction along with live streaming information.

IPL Auction Day 2: These giants set to compete

On the second day of the IPL 2025 mega auction, many big names will be up for bidding. These include Marco Jansen, Kane Williamson, Washington Sundar, Faf du Plessis, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, and Shardul Thakur.

When and where will the IPL 2025 Mega Auction take place?

The IPL 2025 mega auction will take place on the second day, November 25, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

What time will the IPL 2025 Mega Auction begin?

The IPL 2025 mega auction will start at 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time.

Where can you watch the IPL 2025 Mega Auction live streaming for free?

You can watch the IPL 2025 mega auction live streaming for free on the Jio Cinema app.

On which TV channel will the IPL 2025 Mega Auction live telecast be available?

You can watch the IPL 2025 mega auction live telecast on various Star Sports channels.

