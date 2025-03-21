IPL 2025: New Rules to Significantly Benefit Bowlers, Explains Jaiswal's Coach

scriptIPL 2025: New Rules to Significantly Benefit Bowlers, Explains Jaiswal's Coach | Latest News | Patrika News
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s coach, Jwala Singh, has voiced his support for the use of two new balls and the allowance of saliva use by bowlers in this IPL season.

BharatMar 21, 2025 / 03:22 pm

Patrika Desk

A new thrill is set to begin in the world of cricket with the start of IPL 2025. This season is special for young talents, as they have got a chance to prove their mettle after the mega auction. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s coach, Jwala Singh, and former cricketer Sarandeep Singh shared their views on this IPL. Jwala Singh said that this IPL is giving opportunities to young players, as it is the first IPL after the mega auction, and these initial matches will be extremely important for teams and players. He believes that the team combination will only truly emerge after playing matches on the field.
He also said that players experience both good and bad times during the IPL, such as during Yashasvi’s selection and his injuries. But the joy after overcoming every challenge is unparalleled. He also expressed surprise at Jos Buttler not being retained by Rajasthan Royals, as he was a key member of the team. Jwala Singh supported the use of two new balls and the allowance of saliva use in this IPL season, as it will help the bowlers and create challenging conditions for the batsmen. He believes this change will benefit the bowlers, as many runs were scored in the previous season.
Meanwhile, former national selector Sarandeep Singh said that removing the ban will bring more balance to the game. He said that this will give bowlers a chance to showcase their strength and increase the excitement in the matches. He said that he expects big scores and big runs in this IPL, but the bowlers will also be able to demonstrate their strength. He also expressed excitement to witness the brilliance of young players emerging from domestic cricket.
Sarandeep also said that all teams in the IPL are strong, and the competition will be tough this time as well. He described Mumbai Indians and Hyderabad as strong teams in this season and expressed hope for good matches in the future. Both emphasized that no team is weak in cricket and the outcome of every match can go in anyone’s favour.

