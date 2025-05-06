IPL 2025 Playoffs: Seven Teams Vie for Spots, Qualification Scenarios Explained

RCB Playoff Scenario RCB, with 16 points and a net run rate of +0.482 from 11 matches, has almost secured its playoff berth. However, they need one more win to officially confirm their place. If they win two out of their remaining three matches, they will secure 20 points, placing them in the top 2 and directly qualifying for Qualifier 1. Their remaining matches are against LSG, SRH, and KKR.

PBKS Playoff Scenario Punjab Kings, with 15 points and a net run rate of +0.376 from 11 matches, is currently in second place. They can qualify for the playoffs with 17 points by winning one of their remaining three matches. Punjab’s next three group stage matches are against DC, MI, and RR.

MI Playoff Scenario Mumbai Indians have 14 points and a net run rate of +1.274 from 11 matches. With six consecutive wins, MI boasts the best net run rate. They need only 1 win from their remaining 3 matches to reach the magic figure of 16. If MI wins all 3 of their remaining matches, they can secure a Qualifier 1 spot by topping the table. MI’s next three matches are against GT, PBKS, and DC.

GT Playoff Scenario Gujarat Titans are in fourth place with 14 points and a net run rate of +0.867 from 10 matches. They need 1 win to reach 16 points. If GT wins three out of their four remaining matches, they can qualify by topping the table. They are yet to play MI, DC, LSG, and CSK.

DC Playoff Scenario Delhi Capitals are currently fifth with 13 points and a net run rate of +0.362 after 11 matches. They can qualify for the playoffs with 17 points by winning two of their remaining three matches. Their upcoming matches are against Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and MI.

KKR Playoff Scenario KKR is currently sixth with 11 points and a net run rate of +0.249 from 11 matches. They can reach the playoffs with 17 points by winning all three of their remaining matches. If they win two matches to reach 15 points, their qualification will depend on other teams' results. Their remaining matches are against CSK, SRH, and RCB.