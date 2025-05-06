scriptIPL 2025 Playoffs: Seven Teams Vie for Spots, Qualification Scenarios Explained | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Cricket News

IPL 2025 Playoffs: Seven Teams Vie for Spots, Qualification Scenarios Explained

After 55 matches in IPL 2025, three teams have been eliminated from the playoff race. The playoff battle now involves seven teams.

May 06, 2025 / 05:50 pm

Patrika Desk

IPL 2025 Playoff Scenarios: With 55 out of 70 group stage matches completed in IPL 2025, the playoff picture remains unclear. However, three teams – Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, and Rajasthan Royals – have already been eliminated from the tournament. The playoff battle now involves seven teams. Currently, RCB, Punjab Kings, MI, and GT occupy the top four positions, while DC, KKR, and LSG are placed fifth, sixth, and seventh respectively. Let’s delve into how many matches each of these seven teams need to win to qualify for the playoffs and what the scenarios are.

RCB Playoff Scenario

RCB, with 16 points and a net run rate of +0.482 from 11 matches, has almost secured its playoff berth. However, they need one more win to officially confirm their place. If they win two out of their remaining three matches, they will secure 20 points, placing them in the top 2 and directly qualifying for Qualifier 1. Their remaining matches are against LSG, SRH, and KKR.

PBKS Playoff Scenario

Punjab Kings, with 15 points and a net run rate of +0.376 from 11 matches, is currently in second place. They can qualify for the playoffs with 17 points by winning one of their remaining three matches. Punjab’s next three group stage matches are against DC, MI, and RR.

MI Playoff Scenario

Mumbai Indians have 14 points and a net run rate of +1.274 from 11 matches. With six consecutive wins, MI boasts the best net run rate. They need only 1 win from their remaining 3 matches to reach the magic figure of 16. If MI wins all 3 of their remaining matches, they can secure a Qualifier 1 spot by topping the table. MI’s next three matches are against GT, PBKS, and DC.

GT Playoff Scenario

Gujarat Titans are in fourth place with 14 points and a net run rate of +0.867 from 10 matches. They need 1 win to reach 16 points. If GT wins three out of their four remaining matches, they can qualify by topping the table. They are yet to play MI, DC, LSG, and CSK.

DC Playoff Scenario

Delhi Capitals are currently fifth with 13 points and a net run rate of +0.362 after 11 matches. They can qualify for the playoffs with 17 points by winning two of their remaining three matches. Their upcoming matches are against Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and MI.

KKR Playoff Scenario

KKR is currently sixth with 11 points and a net run rate of +0.249 from 11 matches. They can reach the playoffs with 17 points by winning all three of their remaining matches. If they win two matches to reach 15 points, their qualification will depend on other teams’ results. Their remaining matches are against CSK, SRH, and RCB.

LSG Playoff Scenario

Lucknow Super Giants are currently seventh with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.469 from 11 matches. They must win all three of their remaining matches, and significantly improve their net run rate to have any chance of qualifying.

