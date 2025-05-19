scriptIPL 2025 Playoffs: Three Teams Qualify, One Spot Remains Contested | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025 Playoffs: Three Teams Qualify, One Spot Remains Contested

After the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match, three teams have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs, while four have already been eliminated. A battle for the remaining spot now rages between the three remaining contenders.

May 19, 2025 / 10:43 am

Patrika Desk

IPL 2025 Playoff Scenarios after DC vs GT Match: The picture of the IPL 2025 playoffs is becoming clearer. In the 60th match of the season, Gujarat Titans registered a resounding 10-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals, officially securing their place in the playoffs. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings have also qualified for the playoffs. Meanwhile, four teams – CSK, SRH, RR, and KKR – have already been eliminated from the tournament. Now, three teams – Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants are battling for the remaining playoff spot. Let’s examine the scenarios for these three teams.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are currently in fourth place with 14 points after seven wins and five losses in 12 matches. The best aspect for MI is their net run rate, which is higher than that of all other teams. They have two remaining matches against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. To qualify for the playoffs, MI must win both matches, taking their points tally to 18. If they win one match, they will need Delhi Capitals to lose one match, allowing MI to qualify with 16 points and a superior net run rate.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have 13 points from 12 matches – six wins, five losses, and one no-result. They have remaining matches against Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. If DC wins both matches, they will qualify for the playoffs directly with 17 points. Losing even one match makes Delhi’s playoff chances difficult. In such a scenario, they would need to defeat MI and hope that MI loses to Punjab.

Lucknow Super Giants

Now, let’s look at the third team in the playoff race, Lucknow Super Giants, who have 10 points from 11 matches – five wins and six losses. Their net run rate is negative, which is a major concern. They have three remaining matches against SRH, GT, and RCB. They need to win all three matches by significant margins, which is a very difficult task.

