IPL 2025 Playoffs: Three Teams Qualify, One Spot Remains Contested

Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians are currently in fourth place with 14 points after seven wins and five losses in 12 matches. The best aspect for MI is their net run rate, which is higher than that of all other teams. They have two remaining matches against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. To qualify for the playoffs, MI must win both matches, taking their points tally to 18. If they win one match, they will need Delhi Capitals to lose one match, allowing MI to qualify with 16 points and a superior net run rate.

Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals have 13 points from 12 matches – six wins, five losses, and one no-result. They have remaining matches against Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. If DC wins both matches, they will qualify for the playoffs directly with 17 points. Losing even one match makes Delhi’s playoff chances difficult. In such a scenario, they would need to defeat MI and hope that MI loses to Punjab.