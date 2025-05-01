IPL 2025 Points Table Shake-up: PBKS Nears Playoffs, CSK Eliminated

Chennai has suffered defeat in 8 out of the 10 matches played so far. With only four points, the team is now at the bottom of the points table and has been eliminated from the playoff race. On the other hand, Punjab Kings has registered six wins in 10 matches, and with one match cancelled, it has a total of 13 points, bringing it to second place.
IPL 2025 Points Table after CSK vs PBKS: Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a four-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday, eliminating them from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. This loss caused a significant shake-up in the points table, with Punjab Kings jumping to second place after a stellar performance.
Chennai has lost 8 out of their 10 matches. With only four points, the team is at the bottom of the points table and out of the playoff race. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have registered six wins in 10 matches, and with one match abandoned, they have a total of 13 points, propelling them to second place. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) remains at the top of the points table with seven wins out of 10 and 14 points.
IPL 2025 Points Table Latest Update-
Team
Matches Played
Matches Won
Matches Lost
No Result
Points
Net Run Rate
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
10
7
3
0
14
+0.521
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
10
6
3
1
13
+0.199
Mumbai Indians (MI)
10
6
4
0
12
+0.889
Gujarat Titans (GT)
9
6
3
0
12
+0.748
Delhi Capitals (DC)
10
6
4
0
12
+0.362
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
10
5
5
0
10
-0.325
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
10
4
5
1
9
+0.080
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
10
3
7
0
6
-0.349
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
9
3
6
0
6
-1.103
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) (E)
10
2
8
0
4
-1.211
Mumbai Indians (MI), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Delhi Capitals (DC) all have 12 points each, but Mumbai (+0.889) is at the top based on net run rate, followed by Gujarat (+0.748) and then Delhi (+0.362). A close competition is underway between these teams, and the upcoming matches will be decisive for their future.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is currently in sixth place with 10 points and needs to win their remaining matches to secure a playoff spot. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is in seventh place with 9 points, and their playoff hopes are dwindling. While they still have a chance, they must win all their remaining matches. Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) both have 6 points each and a negative net run rate. For these teams, only a miracle can get them into the playoffs.