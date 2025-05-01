IPL 2025 Points Table Shake-up: PBKS Nears Playoffs, CSK Eliminated

Chennai has lost 8 out of their 10 matches. With only four points, the team is at the bottom of the points table and out of the playoff race. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have registered six wins in 10 matches, and with one match abandoned, they have a total of 13 points, propelling them to second place. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) remains at the top of the points table with seven wins out of 10 and 14 points.

IPL 2025 Points Table Latest Update- Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 10 7 3 0 14 +0.521 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 10 6 3 1 13 +0.199 Mumbai Indians (MI) 10 6 4 0 12 +0.889 Gujarat Titans (GT) 9 6 3 0 12 +0.748 Delhi Capitals (DC) 10 6 4 0 12 +0.362 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 10 5 5 0 10 -0.325 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 10 4 5 1 9 +0.080 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 10 3 7 0 6 -0.349 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 9 3 6 0 6 -1.103 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) (E) 10 2 8 0 4 -1.211 Mumbai Indians (MI), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Delhi Capitals (DC) all have 12 points each, but Mumbai (+0.889) is at the top based on net run rate, followed by Gujarat (+0.748) and then Delhi (+0.362). A close competition is underway between these teams, and the upcoming matches will be decisive for their future.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is currently in sixth place with 10 points and needs to win their remaining matches to secure a playoff spot. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is in seventh place with 9 points, and their playoff hopes are dwindling. While they still have a chance, they must win all their remaining matches. Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) both have 6 points each and a negative net run rate. For these teams, only a miracle can get them into the playoffs.