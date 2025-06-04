IPL 2025 Prize Money: Players from 4 teams strike it rich – who won which award and how much?

Awards and Prize Money Winner – RCB (₹20 crore) Runner-up – Punjab Kings (₹12.5 crore) Third Place – Mumbai Indians (₹7 crore) Fourth Place – Gujarat Titans (₹6.5 crore) Orange Cap – Sai Sudharsan (₹10 lakh)
Purple Cap – Prashid Krishna (₹10 lakh) Most Valuable Player of the Series – Suryakumar Yadav (₹15 lakh) Emerging Player of the Season – Sai Sudharsan (₹10 lakh) Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Season – Sai Sudharsan (₹10 lakh, Trophy)
Most Boundaries (88) – Sai Sudharsan (₹10 lakh) Most Sixes (40) – Nicholas Pooran (₹10 lakh) Green Dot Balls (115) – Mohammed Siraj (₹10 lakh) Catch of the Season – Kamindu Mendis (₹10 lakh)
Fair Play Award – Chennai Super Kings (₹10 lakh) Pitch and Ground Award – Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi (₹50 lakh) Super Striker of the Season – Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Tata Curve) (₹10 lakh)
A Glimpse of the IPL 2025 Final In the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, RCB, batting first, scored 190 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Virat Kohli scored the highest 43 runs for RCB, while Kyle Jamieson and Arshdeep Singh took three wickets each for Punjab.
Krunal Pandya – Player of the Match Chasing a target of 191 runs in Ahmedabad, Punjab Kings could only manage 184 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Shashank Singh scored the highest unbeaten 61 runs for Punjab, while Josh Inglis scored 39 runs. For RCB, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya took two wickets each. Pandya gave away only 17 runs in his four overs, for which he was awarded the Player of the Match.