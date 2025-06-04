IPL 2025 Prize Money: Players from 4 teams strike it rich – who won which award and how much?

Awards and Prize Money Winner – RCB (₹20 crore) Runner-up – Punjab Kings (₹12.5 crore) Third Place – Mumbai Indians (₹7 crore) Fourth Place – Gujarat Titans (₹6.5 crore) Orange Cap – Sai Sudharsan (₹10 lakh)

Purple Cap – Prashid Krishna (₹10 lakh) Most Valuable Player of the Series – Suryakumar Yadav (₹15 lakh) Emerging Player of the Season – Sai Sudharsan (₹10 lakh) Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Season – Sai Sudharsan (₹10 lakh, Trophy)

Most Boundaries (88) – Sai Sudharsan (₹10 lakh) Most Sixes (40) – Nicholas Pooran (₹10 lakh) Green Dot Balls (115) – Mohammed Siraj (₹10 lakh) Catch of the Season – Kamindu Mendis (₹10 lakh)

Fair Play Award – Chennai Super Kings (₹10 lakh) Pitch and Ground Award – Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi (₹50 lakh) Super Striker of the Season – Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Tata Curve) (₹10 lakh)

A Glimpse of the IPL 2025 Final In the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, RCB, batting first, scored 190 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Virat Kohli scored the highest 43 runs for RCB, while Kyle Jamieson and Arshdeep Singh took three wickets each for Punjab.