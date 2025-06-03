scriptIPL 2025 Prize Money: Winners and Award Recipients to Receive Massive Payouts Today | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

IPL 2025 Prize Money: Winners and Award Recipients to Receive Massive Payouts Today

IPL 2025 Prize Money: The final match of IPL 2025 will be played today, Tuesday, between RCB and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad.

BharatJun 03, 2025 / 11:07 am

Patrika Desk

IPL 2025 trophy. (Photo source: X@/IPL)

IPL 2025 Prize Money Details: Only a few hours remain before the IPL 2025 final match begins. The final will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at 7:30 PM at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Following the RCB vs Punjab Kings match, the winning and runner-up teams, along with the other two playoff teams, will receive crores of rupees in prize money. Award-winning players will also receive substantial sums. Before the match, fans will be eager to know the prize money distribution, so let’s answer those questions.

How much has the IPL prize money increased?

Cricket fans are also wondering how much the BCCI has increased the IPL prize money this time. In fact, no update has been given by the BCCI regarding the IPL 2025 prize money. It is therefore assumed that the board will award the winner and runner-up the same prize money as in 2022.

Last change in 2022

The last time the IPL prize money was changed was in 2022. The team that won the IPL title that year received ₹20 crore, while the runner-up team received ₹13.5 crore. The team that lost in Qualifier 2 received ₹7 crore, and the team that lost in the Eliminator received ₹6.5 crore.

IPL 2025 Prize Money

Winner – ₹20 crore

Runner-up – ₹13.5 crore

Qualifier 2 – ₹7 crore

Eliminator – ₹6.5 crore

— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 3, 2025

Orange Cap and Purple Cap

In addition to the winning and runner-up teams, eight more awards are given in the IPL, including the Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season, Most Valuable Player of the Season, Power Player of the Season, Most Sixes in the Season, and Game Changer of the Season. The Emerging Player of the Season receives ₹20 lakh, and all others receive ₹10 lakh each.

