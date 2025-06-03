IPL 2025 Prize Money: Winners and Award Recipients to Receive Massive Payouts Today

How much has the IPL prize money increased? Cricket fans are also wondering how much the BCCI has increased the IPL prize money this time. In fact, no update has been given by the BCCI regarding the IPL 2025 prize money. It is therefore assumed that the board will award the winner and runner-up the same prize money as in 2022.

Last change in 2022 The last time the IPL prize money was changed was in 2022. The team that won the IPL title that year received ₹20 crore, while the runner-up team received ₹13.5 crore. The team that lost in Qualifier 2 received ₹7 crore, and the team that lost in the Eliminator received ₹6.5 crore.