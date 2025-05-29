scriptIPL 2025 Qualifier 1: No team eliminated despite RCB or PBKS loss | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: No team eliminated despite RCB or PBKS loss

Today, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash at the Mullanpur Stadium in New Chandigarh. The winner of this match will directly advance to the final.

May 29, 2025 / 05:05 pm

Patrika Desk

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 PBKS vs RCB: The league stage winners of IPL 2025, Punjab Kings, will face Royal Challengers Bangalore today in Mullanpur. The winning team will secure a place in the final, but the losing team will not be eliminated from the tournament. Punjab Kings played 14 matches in the league stage, winning 9. They lost 4 matches, and one match was abandoned due to rain. Punjab Kings earned a total of 19 points. Royal Challengers Bangalore also earned 19 points, but Punjab Kings had a net run rate of +0.372 compared to RCB’s +0.301. Due to the lower net run rate, Bangalore had to settle for second place.
Both teams faced each other twice this season, with each team winning one match against the other. The IPL has always seen closely fought contests between these two teams. In the 35 matches played between them so far, PBKS has won 18 while RCB has won 17. However, since 2023, RCB has won four out of the five matches played between the two teams.
With the absence of Mark Jansen, the additional burden of PBKS’s bowling attack will fall on Arshdeep Singh. He has taken the most wickets for PBKS this season, with 18. In IPL 2025, the pair of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt have scored a total of 517 runs together in 11 innings for RCB, thanks to six half-century partnerships. During this period, both batsmen scored at a strike rate of 176. However, Arshdeep could curb this aggressive pair.
On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the third-highest wicket-taker for RCB this season. In Qualifier 1, the responsibility of dismissing Prabhsimran Singh and captain Shreyas Iyer, the strong pillars of PBKS’s batting, cheaply could fall on his shoulders. Bhuvneshwar has dismissed Prabhsimran three times in seven IPL innings, although Prabhsimran has scored 59 runs against him at a strike rate of 169 during this period.

What happens to the losing team?

Regardless of who loses today’s match, neither team will be eliminated from the tournament. The winning team will advance to the final, but the losing team will get another chance. They will face the winner of the Eliminator, where Mumbai Indians or Gujarat Titans will clash. Whichever team loses will be eliminated from the tournament. The winning team will proceed to the final.

