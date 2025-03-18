IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant’s Captaincy Challenges and Lucknow Super Giants’ Acquisition

In a video shared by Star Sports on X, Pant stated, “I want to be active, and that’s something I’ve started learning in the last couple of years. The more communication there is with management and players, the better the bonding becomes. Pant explained that a challenging aspect of captaincy in the IPL is the presence of numerous senior and international players whom you are captaining.”

He further added, “Therefore, everyone works in the same direction as you want your team to be. I think that’s one of the most challenging things. I want to be someone who gives players the freedom to express themselves.” Pant had previously mentioned his desire to create an environment where “people can come and express themselves. It’s a very simple thought. It’s easier said than done because it requires a lot of effort from each individual.”