scriptIPL 2025: Rishabh Pant’s Captaincy Challenges and Lucknow Super Giants’ Acquisition | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Cricket News

IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant’s Captaincy Challenges and Lucknow Super Giants’ Acquisition

Lucknow Super Giants’ Big-Money Move in IPL 2025: After being released by Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants splashed the cash at the mega auction, securing Rishabh Pant for their team.

BharatMar 18, 2025 / 03:38 pm

Patrika Desk

IPL 2025
Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant shared his insights on the most crucial aspect of captaining in the tournament, highlighting his desire to remain actively involved—a skill he’s been honing over the past few years. Pant was bought by LSG for ₹27 crore in last year’s mega auction, making him one of the most expensive players in IPL history. His goal is to lead LSG to their maiden IPL title.
In a video shared by Star Sports on X, Pant stated, “I want to be active, and that’s something I’ve started learning in the last couple of years. The more communication there is with management and players, the better the bonding becomes. Pant explained that a challenging aspect of captaincy in the IPL is the presence of numerous senior and international players whom you are captaining.”
He further added, “Therefore, everyone works in the same direction as you want your team to be. I think that’s one of the most challenging things. I want to be someone who gives players the freedom to express themselves.” Pant had previously mentioned his desire to create an environment where “people can come and express themselves. It’s a very simple thought. It’s easier said than done because it requires a lot of effort from each individual.”

LSG’s Disappointing Previous Season

LSG is set to play its first match of the IPL 2025 season on 24 March against Delhi Capitals at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, a team Pant previously captained. LSG reached the playoffs in the IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons, but were eliminated in the Eliminator both times. In IPL 2024, LSG finished seventh in the points table.

News / Sports / Cricket News / IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant’s Captaincy Challenges and Lucknow Super Giants’ Acquisition

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi highlights Maha Kumbh success in Lok Sabha address, credits people’s effort

National News

PM Modi highlights Maha Kumbh success in Lok Sabha address, credits people’s effort

in 4 hours

Pakistan Boosts Hafiz Saeed's Security After Associate's Assassination

World

Pakistan Boosts Hafiz Saeed's Security After Associate's Assassination

3 hours ago

Nagpur: Religious Text Burning Rumour Sparks Violence, Police Injured, CM Orders Crackdown

Crime

Nagpur: Religious Text Burning Rumour Sparks Violence, Police Injured, CM Orders Crackdown

3 hours ago

Gautam Gambhir to mentor youth in Raipur training camp

Cricket News

Gautam Gambhir to mentor youth in Raipur training camp

in 4 hours

Latest Cricket News

Gautam Gambhir to mentor youth in Raipur training camp

Cricket News

Gautam Gambhir to mentor youth in Raipur training camp

in 4 hours

Kohli's Big Statement on New RCB Captain Rajat Patidar; Special Appeal to Fans

Sports

Kohli's Big Statement on New RCB Captain Rajat Patidar; Special Appeal to Fans

2 hours ago

Pakistan Seeks Legal Action Against MI Player for Choosing IPL Over PSL

Cricket News

Pakistan Seeks Legal Action Against MI Player for Choosing IPL Over PSL

21 hours ago

Yuvraj Singh clashes, then smashes six in fiery IML final!

Sports

Yuvraj Singh clashes, then smashes six in fiery IML final!

1 day ago

Trending Sports News

IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant’s Captaincy Challenges and Lucknow Super Giants’ Acquisition

क्रिकेट

IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant’s Captaincy Challenges and Lucknow Super Giants’ Acquisition

in 4 hours

Gautam Gambhir to mentor youth in Raipur training camp

क्रिकेट

Gautam Gambhir to mentor youth in Raipur training camp

in 4 hours

Kohli's Big Statement on New RCB Captain Rajat Patidar; Special Appeal to Fans

खेल

Kohli's Big Statement on New RCB Captain Rajat Patidar; Special Appeal to Fans

2 hours ago

Pakistan Seeks Legal Action Against MI Player for Choosing IPL Over PSL

क्रिकेट

Pakistan Seeks Legal Action Against MI Player for Choosing IPL Over PSL

21 hours ago

Yuvraj Singh clashes, then smashes six in fiery IML final!

खेल

Yuvraj Singh clashes, then smashes six in fiery IML final!

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.