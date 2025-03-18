IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant’s Captaincy Challenges and Lucknow Super Giants’ Acquisition

In a video shared by Star Sports on X, Pant stated, “I want to be active, and that’s something I’ve started learning in the last couple of years. The more communication there is with management and players, the better the bonding becomes. Pant explained that a challenging aspect of captaincy in the IPL is the presence of numerous senior and international players whom you are captaining.”
He further added, “Therefore, everyone works in the same direction as you want your team to be. I think that’s one of the most challenging things. I want to be someone who gives players the freedom to express themselves.” Pant had previously mentioned his desire to create an environment where “people can come and express themselves. It’s a very simple thought. It’s easier said than done because it requires a lot of effort from each individual.”
LSG’s Disappointing Previous Season LSG is set to play its first match of the IPL 2025 season on 24 March against Delhi Capitals at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, a team Pant previously captained. LSG reached the playoffs in the IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons, but were eliminated in the Eliminator both times. In IPL 2024, LSG finished seventh in the points table.