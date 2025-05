IPL 2025 Suspended Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

BCCI Suspends IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. Matches between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals scheduled for Thursday in Dharamshala were cancelled, leading to this drastic decision by the BCCI.

Bharat•May 09, 2025 / 02:14 pm• Patrika Desk

भारत-पाक तनाव के बीच आईपीएल 2025 अनिश्चितकाल के लिए स्थगित

IPL 2025 Suspended: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has suspended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with immediate effect, citing the escalating war-like situation between India and Pakistan. The BCCI held discussions with the central government before making this crucial decision.