IPL 2025 Suspended: No Matches for a Week, Says BCCI in New Update

The decision was taken during an emergency meeting held on Friday. A match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala on Thursday had to be stopped after 10.1 overs due to aerial and drone attacks from Pakistan. The attacks resulted in blackouts in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur – all areas near Dharamshala. This heightened uncertainty surrounding the tournament.

The decision was made by the IPL Governing Council following representations from several franchisees, who shared concerns expressed by players. Broadcasters, sponsors and fans were also considered during discussions. While the BCCI expressed confidence in the country’s armed forces, it said the suspension was in the best interest of all stakeholders.

In a statement, the Board said it stood united with the Government of India, the Armed Forces, and the citizens. It saluted the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces involved in Operation Sindoor, who are responding to the recent terrorist attack and Pakistan’s military aggression.

“While cricket remains a national passion, there is nothing greater than the Nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security,” the statement read. The BCCI affirmed its commitment to decisions that uphold the nation’s interest above all else.

The suspension follows Thursday night’s incident at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, which led to the cancellation of the match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC). The IPL had reached its closing stages, with the final originally set for May 25.