IPL 2025: Veteran Pacer Returns to India, Boost for Mumbai Indians

36-year-old Boult was bought by MI for ₹12.5 crore in the previous mega auction. The experienced left-arm bowler proved with his performance that he is still considered among the best bowlers in the world.

BharatMay 14, 2025 / 02:44 pm

Patrika Desk

Trent Boult, Mumbai Indians, IPL 2025: Fast bowler Trent Boult has decided to play the remaining matches of IPL 2025, which is a huge relief for the Mumbai Indians (MI). The team had a weak start to the season but later made a spectacular comeback, securing a strong position in the playoff race, with Boult playing a crucial role.
36-year-old Boult was bought by MI for ₹12.5 crore in the previous mega auction. The experienced left-arm bowler has proven that he is still among the world’s best. He is not only MI’s leading wicket-taker but also jointly fourth in the entire tournament. He has taken 18 wickets at an economy rate of 8.49. He was named Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling figures of 4 wickets for 26 runs against SRH.
Mumbai Indians are among the teams that could be most affected by the IPL rescheduling. The team is still facing uncertainty regarding the availability of three of its key overseas players: South Africans Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch, and England all-rounder Will Jacks.
On Tuesday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced that the NOCs (No Objection Certificates) issued to their players participating in the IPL are only valid until 25 May, the tournament’s original end date. The board also stated that it is working with the BCCI to plan further action. Rickelton and Bosch are part of the South African team for the WTC final, and according to CSA, they must join the national team by the end of May.
Regarding Will Jacks, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the ECB (England Cricket Board) has instructed all English players to return to England in time for the home ODI series against the West Indies, starting on 29 May.

