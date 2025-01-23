scriptIPL Auction’s Rs 23 Crore Player Suffers Major Ranji Trophy Injury | IPL Auction&#39;s Rs 23 Crore Player Suffers Major Ranji Trophy Injury | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

IPL Auction’s Rs 23 Crore Player Suffers Major Ranji Trophy Injury

During his batting innings, Iyer suffered a twisted ankle. He fell to the ground and cried out in pain. He received immediate treatment on the field from the physio, after which he had to leave the field.

New DelhiJan 23, 2025 / 04:03 pm

Patrika Desk

Venkatesh Iyer, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: The sixth round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 has begun. In the match between Madhya Pradesh and Kerala being played at the Green Field Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, star Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer suffered a serious injury and had to be taken off the field. This injury could be a cause for concern for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
MP won the toss and elected to bat first, but their start was shaky. Madhya Pradesh had lost 4 wickets for 49 runs when Iyer came to bat, only to be injured and forced to leave the field.
Iyer twisted his ankle while batting. He fell to the ground, writhing in pain. He received immediate treatment from the physio on the field before being taken off. Iyer was bought by KKR for a whopping ₹23.75 crore in the IPL auction. The franchise was also considering him for the captaincy. Iyer’s injury could therefore become a major headache for the team.
The IPL is scheduled to begin on 23 March. Ankle injuries typically take 6 to 7 weeks to heal. While Iyer might have 6 weeks, in severe cases, recovery can take 5 to 6 months, as seen in the case of Mohammed Shami.
Besides Iyer, former Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane is also in the running to captain KKR. Rahane was bought by KKR at his base price of ₹1.5 crore. If Iyer is unable to recover, Rahane’s appointment as captain is almost certain.

News / Sports / Cricket News / IPL Auction’s Rs 23 Crore Player Suffers Major Ranji Trophy Injury

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

IND vs ENG: India Bursts Bazball Bubble, Jos Buttler Explains Reasons for Loss

Sports

IND vs ENG: India Bursts Bazball Bubble, Jos Buttler Explains Reasons for Loss

3 hours ago

Jodhpur Property Dispute Leads to Stone-Pelting, Injuries

Crime

Jodhpur Property Dispute Leads to Stone-Pelting, Injuries

in 3 hours

Maha Kumbh 2025: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Upset Over Girls’ Reels, Makes Strong Statement

Special

Maha Kumbh 2025: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Upset Over Girls’ Reels, Makes Strong Statement

3 hours ago

Monali Thakur Hospitalised After Suffering Breathing Difficulties During Live Performance

Bollywood

Monali Thakur Hospitalised After Suffering Breathing Difficulties During Live Performance

in 3 hours

Latest Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Record Rain in Kolkata as India Clinch 7th Straight Win

Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Record Rain in Kolkata as India Clinch 7th Straight Win

2 hours ago

IND vs ENG: India Bursts Bazball Bubble, Jos Buttler Explains Reasons for Loss

Sports

IND vs ENG: India Bursts Bazball Bubble, Jos Buttler Explains Reasons for Loss

3 hours ago

INDW vs MLYW: India Create History, Win U-19 World Cup Match in 17 Balls

Sports

INDW vs MLYW: India Create History, Win U-19 World Cup Match in 17 Balls

2 days ago

Mohammed Shami Follows Strict Diet Plan for Team India Comeback, Gives Up Favourite Biryani

Sports

Mohammed Shami Follows Strict Diet Plan for Team India Comeback, Gives Up Favourite Biryani

2 days ago

Trending Sports News

IPL Auction’s Rs 23 Crore Player Suffers Major Ranji Trophy Injury

क्रिकेट

IPL Auction’s Rs 23 Crore Player Suffers Major Ranji Trophy Injury

in 4 hours

IND vs ENG: Record Rain in Kolkata as India Clinch 7th Straight Win

क्रिकेट

IND vs ENG: Record Rain in Kolkata as India Clinch 7th Straight Win

2 hours ago

IND vs ENG: India Bursts Bazball Bubble, Jos Buttler Explains Reasons for Loss

खेल

IND vs ENG: India Bursts Bazball Bubble, Jos Buttler Explains Reasons for Loss

3 hours ago

INDW vs MLYW: India Create History, Win U-19 World Cup Match in 17 Balls

खेल

INDW vs MLYW: India Create History, Win U-19 World Cup Match in 17 Balls

2 days ago

Mohammed Shami Follows Strict Diet Plan for Team India Comeback, Gives Up Favourite Biryani

खेल

Mohammed Shami Follows Strict Diet Plan for Team India Comeback, Gives Up Favourite Biryani

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.