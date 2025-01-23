IPL Auction’s Rs 23 Crore Player Suffers Major Ranji Trophy Injury

MP won the toss and elected to bat first, but their start was shaky. Madhya Pradesh had lost 4 wickets for 49 runs when Iyer came to bat, only to be injured and forced to leave the field.

Iyer twisted his ankle while batting. He fell to the ground, writhing in pain. He received immediate treatment from the physio on the field before being taken off. Iyer was bought by KKR for a whopping ₹23.75 crore in the IPL auction. The franchise was also considering him for the captaincy. Iyer’s injury could therefore become a major headache for the team.

The IPL is scheduled to begin on 23 March. Ankle injuries typically take 6 to 7 weeks to heal. While Iyer might have 6 weeks, in severe cases, recovery can take 5 to 6 months, as seen in the case of Mohammed Shami.

Besides Iyer, former Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane is also in the running to captain KKR. Rahane was bought by KKR at his base price of ₹1.5 crore. If Iyer is unable to recover, Rahane’s appointment as captain is almost certain.