IPL Retention 2025: Franchises splash out 558 crores before auction, know which player got the most money

IPL Retention 2025: Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and inaugural season champions Rajasthan Royals have retained six players each.

New DelhiNov 01, 2024 / 03:08 pm

Patrika Desk

IPL 2025
IPL Retention 2025: The player retention window for the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) closed on October 31, 2024, with all 10 franchises finalising their core line-ups. The teams have retained a total of 46 players, investing a whopping 558.5 crores. With a total salary cap of 120 crores available for each team to form a squad of 25 players, franchises were allowed to retain a maximum of six players (retention/right to match), including a maximum of five capped international players and two uncapped Indian players.
Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and inaugural season champions Rajasthan Royals have opted for full retention, securing six players each. Five teams – Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, and Sunrisers Hyderabad – have retained five players each. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s retention of Heinrich Klaasen for 23 crores has raised eyebrows, making him the most expensive player in the retention process. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings have retained four, three, and two players, respectively. With a purse of 110.5 crores, Punjab Kings will enter the highly anticipated mega auction with the largest purse.

Complete List of Retained Players

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mathisha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and MS Dhoni

Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, and Abhishek Porel

Gujarat Titans
Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, and Ramanand Singh

Lucknow Super Giants

Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Ayush Badoni
Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and Tilak Varma

Punjab Kings

Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sandeep Sharma
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal

Sunrisers Hyderabad

PAT Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nithish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, and Travis Head

