IPL Retention 2025: Franchises splash out 558 crores before auction, know which player got the most money

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and inaugural season champions Rajasthan Royals have opted for full retention, securing six players each. Five teams – Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, and Sunrisers Hyderabad – have retained five players each. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s retention of Heinrich Klaasen for 23 crores has raised eyebrows, making him the most expensive player in the retention process. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings have retained four, three, and two players, respectively. With a purse of 110.5 crores, Punjab Kings will enter the highly anticipated mega auction with the largest purse.

Complete List of Retained Players Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mathisha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and MS Dhoni Delhi Capitals Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, and Abhishek Porel Gujarat Titans

Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan Kolkata Knight Riders Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, and Ramanand Singh Lucknow Super Giants Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Ayush Badoni

Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and Tilak Varma Punjab Kings Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sandeep Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal Sunrisers Hyderabad PAT Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nithish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, and Travis Head