IPL Retention Deadline: BCCI gives big update on retention, lists to be released Soon

IPL Retention Deadline: Before the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction, all franchises were supposed to release their retention lists by October 31, but now the BCCI has given a big update.

New Delhi•Oct 16, 2024 / 05:25 pm• Patrika Desk

Before the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction, all franchises were supposed to release their retention lists by October 31, but now the BCCI has given a big update. According to reports, all franchises will have to release their lists between October 15 and November 7. This means November 7 will be the last day to release the list. It is worth noting that this time, each franchise will have the opportunity to retain a maximum of 6 players, including 4 capped and 2 uncapped players. Among the 6 retentions, it is mandatory to have at least one uncapped player.

IPL franchises collectively use the retention and right-to-match (RTM) options to retain 6 players in their team. Additionally, the auction purse has also been increased to 120 crore rupees, which was 100 crore rupees last year. In retention, a maximum of five capped players and a maximum of two uncapped players can be retained. However, if a franchise retains 6 players, they will exhaust 75 crore rupees before the auction and will only have 45 crore rupees left for the mega auction. It’s unlikely that any franchise will spend 75 crore rupees before the auction. Price of retained players 1st Slot – 18 crore rupees

2nd Slot – 14 crore rupees

3rd Slot – 11 crore rupees

4th Slot – 18 crore rupees

5th Slot – 14 crore rupees

6th Slot – 4 crore rupees (uncapped)