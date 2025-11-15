IPL Trade Deal: Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran Move to RR, Sanju Samson Enters CSK

Sanju Samson Ravindra Jadeja Trade Deal Final: A trade deal between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) involving Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, and Sam Curran has been finalised. Both franchises have officially announced the deal. Rajasthan Royals have acquired Ravindra Jadeja for ₹14 crore and Sam Curran for ₹2.4 crore, while CSK has finalised a deal for Sanju Samson for ₹18 crore. This is being considered a fantastic deal for both teams and possibly the biggest trade in IPL history. Jadeja is undoubtedly one of the best all-rounders in Indian and world cricket and might be seen captaining Rajasthan. Samson, on the other hand, could lead CSK in the future.