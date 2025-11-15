IPL Trade Deal: Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran Move to RR, Sanju Samson Enters CSK

Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran and Sanju Samson. (Photo source: X@/IPL)
Sanju Samson Ravindra Jadeja Trade Deal Final: A trade deal between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) involving Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, and Sam Curran has been finalised. Both franchises have officially announced the deal. Rajasthan Royals have acquired Ravindra Jadeja for ₹14 crore and Sam Curran for ₹2.4 crore, while CSK has finalised a deal for Sanju Samson for ₹18 crore. This is being considered a fantastic deal for both teams and possibly the biggest trade in IPL history. Jadeja is undoubtedly one of the best all-rounders in Indian and world cricket and might be seen captaining Rajasthan. Samson, on the other hand, could lead CSK in the future.
Veteran all-rounder and former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja will represent Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL season after a successful trade. Jadeja, who has played 12 seasons for CSK, is one of the most experienced players in the league, having played over 250 matches. Under the trade agreement, his league fee has been reduced from ₹18 crore to ₹14 crore.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain and Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson will now represent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at his current league fee of ₹18 crore. Samson, one of the most experienced players in the league, has played 177 IPL matches. CSK will be only the third franchise of his career. Since his IPL debut in 2013, he has represented RR in all seasons except for 2016 and 2017 when he played for Delhi Capitals.
England all-rounder Sam Curran will join Rajasthan Royals from Chennai Super Kings at his current league fee of ₹2.4 crore after a successful trade. The 27-year-old has played 64 IPL matches, and RR will be his third franchise. Previously, he represented Punjab Kings in 2019, 2023, and 2024, and CSK in other seasons.
Ravindra Jadeja was bought by CSK in 2012 through a sealed bid, which was considered a record price at the time. Sir Jadeja lived up to expectations, winning many matches for the franchise, including the 2023 final where he hit a six and a four off the last two balls. His friendship with Dhoni was evident after those memorable shots. CSK fans would never have imagined that these two would part ways like this.
Reports also state that both players discussed the trade before the process began and agreed that the move was in everyone's best interest. Jadeja will turn 37 this December. He has retired from T20 internationals. Considering Noor Ahmad's presence in the team, it was also deliberated that Jadeja might be left out of the playing XI, which he might not prefer. It was also discussed that Chepauk is no longer a spin-friendly ground.
In 2022, when Jadeja was made captain for a brief period, he had serious differences with the franchise. However, this time, it is believed that they parted ways amicably. In the IPL, Jadeja played 185 matches for CSK, scoring over 2000 runs and taking more than 140 wickets at an economy rate of less than 8. He also played 14 Champions League T20 matches for the franchise.
What CSK will gain from selling one of their most popular players, Jadeja, remains a puzzle. It has now emerged that CSK had been trying to acquire Samson for the last three years, and their search for a top-order Indian wicketkeeper-batsman has finally been fulfilled with this T20 opener.
It is worth noting that Samson has not performed exceptionally well at Chepauk. His stats are as follows: 29 off 17 balls in 2015, 8 off 10 balls in 2019, 0 off 2 balls in 2023, 15 off 19 balls in 2024, and 10 off 11 balls in 2024. In his five innings, he has scored a total of 59 runs at an average of 11.8 and a strike rate of 100.
