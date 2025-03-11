IPL’s fastest bowler injured – who will replace him?

The BCCI hasn’t set a definitive return date for Mayank, but if he meets all fitness standards and gradually increases his bowling workload, he could feature in the second half of the IPL. Mayank’s unavailability for the first half of the tournament is a significant blow to the Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants, especially considering the franchise retained him for ₹11 crore before the mega auction. This represented a substantial increase in his salary, having been bought for just ₹20 lakh as an uncapped fast bowler before the 2024 season.

Mayank’s hefty salary was primarily attributed to his raw pace. His ability to consistently bowl above 150 kmph earned him consecutive Player of the Match awards in the IPL’s first two matches. His potential prompted national selectors to include him in the fast bowler pool and offer him a fast bowling contract.

Mayank’s IPL 2024 stint was limited to just four matches due to a side strain suffered in his last two appearances. During rehabilitation, he sustained a separate injury, delaying his return, but he eventually played in the T20 matches against Bangladesh.

However, he subsequently suffered another injury, requiring further rehabilitation. While the BCCI hasn’t officially commented on Mayank’s injury, it’s understood he has a strain in his lower back on the left side. Possible Replacements for Mayank Yadav Mayank Yadav’s injury could sideline him for the entire season. Therefore, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might consider experienced fast bowlers like Umesh Yadav, New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson, or West Indies’ Alzarri Joseph as potential replacements.