scriptIPL’s fastest bowler injured – who will replace him? | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

IPL’s fastest bowler injured – who will replace him?

Mayank Yadav: The BCCI has not set a definitive date for Mayank’s return, but if he meets all fitness standards and increases his bowling workload, he could play in the second half of the IPL.

BharatMar 11, 2025 / 03:37 pm

Patrika Desk

LSG fast bowler Mayank Yadav set to miss first half of IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fast bowler Mayank Yadav will miss the first half of IPL 2025. Reports suggest Yadav is recovering from a lower back injury. He recently resumed bowling at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he sustained the injury after making his international debut against Bangladesh last October.
The BCCI hasn’t set a definitive return date for Mayank, but if he meets all fitness standards and gradually increases his bowling workload, he could feature in the second half of the IPL.

Mayank’s unavailability for the first half of the tournament is a significant blow to the Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants, especially considering the franchise retained him for ₹11 crore before the mega auction. This represented a substantial increase in his salary, having been bought for just ₹20 lakh as an uncapped fast bowler before the 2024 season.
Mayank’s hefty salary was primarily attributed to his raw pace. His ability to consistently bowl above 150 kmph earned him consecutive Player of the Match awards in the IPL’s first two matches. His potential prompted national selectors to include him in the fast bowler pool and offer him a fast bowling contract.
Mayank’s IPL 2024 stint was limited to just four matches due to a side strain suffered in his last two appearances. During rehabilitation, he sustained a separate injury, delaying his return, but he eventually played in the T20 matches against Bangladesh.
However, he subsequently suffered another injury, requiring further rehabilitation. While the BCCI hasn’t officially commented on Mayank’s injury, it’s understood he has a strain in his lower back on the left side.

Possible Replacements for Mayank Yadav

Mayank Yadav’s injury could sideline him for the entire season. Therefore, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might consider experienced fast bowlers like Umesh Yadav, New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson, or West Indies’ Alzarri Joseph as potential replacements.

Lucknow Super Giants Team –

Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (Captain), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, Akash Deep, Himmat Singh, M. Siddarth, Digvijay Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Choudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Matthew Breitzke.

News / Sports / Cricket News / IPL’s fastest bowler injured – who will replace him?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Attack on ED Team Raiding Chhattisgarh Ex-CM's House

Patrika plus

Attack on ED Team Raiding Chhattisgarh Ex-CM's House

2 hours ago

15 Congress MLAs Suspended Amidst ED Raids Uproar in Chhattisgarh Assembly

Patrika plus

15 Congress MLAs Suspended Amidst ED Raids Uproar in Chhattisgarh Assembly

48 minutes ago

BJP Leader Murdered: Poisonous Injection Injected After Greeting

UP News

BJP Leader Murdered: Poisonous Injection Injected After Greeting

2 hours ago

Ladli Behna Yojana to Continue: Governor Assures No Scheme Closure in MP Budget Session

National News

Ladli Behna Yojana to Continue: Governor Assures No Scheme Closure in MP Budget Session

35 minutes ago

Latest Cricket News

Indian team’s Champions Trophy win causes setback for these players

Cricket News

Indian team’s Champions Trophy win causes setback for these players

20 hours ago

India's Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Prize Money and Awards Revealed

Cricket News

India's Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Prize Money and Awards Revealed

20 hours ago

IND vs NZ final: Mitchell Santner disappointed after loss to India, blames these factor

Sports

IND vs NZ final: Mitchell Santner disappointed after loss to India, blames these factor

20 hours ago

Pakistan just a host in name – no PCB official at Champions Trophy award ceremony angers legend

Cricket News

Pakistan just a host in name – no PCB official at Champions Trophy award ceremony angers legend

1 day ago

Trending Sports News

IPL’s fastest bowler injured – who will replace him?

क्रिकेट

IPL’s fastest bowler injured – who will replace him?

in 4 hours

Indian team’s Champions Trophy win causes setback for these players

क्रिकेट

Indian team’s Champions Trophy win causes setback for these players

20 hours ago

India's Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Prize Money and Awards Revealed

क्रिकेट

India's Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Prize Money and Awards Revealed

20 hours ago

IND vs NZ final: Mitchell Santner disappointed after loss to India, blames these factor

खेल

IND vs NZ final: Mitchell Santner disappointed after loss to India, blames these factor

20 hours ago

Pakistan just a host in name – no PCB official at Champions Trophy award ceremony angers legend

क्रिकेट

Pakistan just a host in name – no PCB official at Champions Trophy award ceremony angers legend

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.