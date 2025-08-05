Irfan Pathan’s Post After India’s Win Seen as Dig at Virat Kohli

The five-match Test series between India and England ended in a 2-2 draw. In the final match of the series, the Indian team registered a thrilling six-run victory over England. After the end of the fourth day's play, it seemed that England would easily win the match, but India, thanks to the brilliant bowling of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, not only staged a comeback but also defeated England. Following India's victory, cricket fans worldwide congratulated Team India. Former and legendary cricketers from India and abroad also lauded the Indian team. However, a former legendary Indian bowler made a statement that sparked a debate on social media.
Following Team India's victory in the India vs England (IND vs ENG) match at London's Oval and the series draw, Irfan Pathan profusely praised the Indian team on social media and credited the players who were the heroes of the victory. However, in another post, Pathan made a statement that sparked a debate on social media. Pathan wrote, “This series reminds everyone once again that cricket doesn’t stop for anyone.”
While Pathan didn't name anyone in this post, his remark appears to have been directed towards Virat Kohli.
Kohli had recently retired from Test cricket. Consequently, domestic and international cricket experts and former legendary players were saying that India would miss Kohli against England. However, those who lacked confidence in the Indian team before the series are now profusely praising Team India after their spectacular victory in the fifth Test and the series draw. Pathan's social media post hinted at this, suggesting that the Indian team can win even without Kohli.