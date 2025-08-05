Irfan Pathan’s Post After India’s Win Seen as Dig at Virat Kohli

The five-match Test series between India and England ended in a 2-2 draw. In the final match of the series, the Indian team registered a thrilling six-run victory over England. After the end of the fourth day's play, it seemed that England would easily win the match, but India, thanks to the brilliant bowling of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, not only staged a comeback but also defeated England. Following India's victory, cricket fans worldwide congratulated Team India. Former and legendary cricketers from India and abroad also lauded the Indian team. However, a former legendary Indian bowler made a statement that sparked a debate on social media.