Ishan Kishan Achieves Decade-Long IPL Milestone in RCB Match

Ishan Kishan’s IPL Record: Ishan Kishan played a sensational match-winning innings of 94 runs against RCB on Friday night, for which he was awarded the Player of the Match. This achievement marks a special milestone in his 10-year IPL career.

May 24, 2025 / 09:53 am

Patrika Desk

RCB vs SRH: SRH wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan playing a shot during the match. (Photo source: X@/SunRisers)

Ishan Kishan IPL Record: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered a resounding 42-run victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 65th match of IPL 2025. This was SRH’s fifth win, although it doesn’t change their playoff-eliminated status. However, the victory dealt a significant blow to RCB’s hopes of reaching Qualifier 1. The match hero, Ishan Kishan, played a blistering 94-run innings, narrowly missing a century. This innings marked a significant milestone in his 10-year IPL career.

Unbeaten 94 Runs off 48 Balls

Against RCB, Ishan Kishan displayed an explosive batting performance, smashing an unbeaten 94 runs off just 48 balls, including seven fours and five sixes. His innings propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to a massive 231-run total against RCB. Ishan was deservedly awarded the Player of the Match for his match-winning knock.

A First in 10 Years of IPL

This was Ishan Kishan’s second Player of the Match award this season. Earlier, he had scored a whirlwind century against the Rajasthan Royals for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was also named Player of the Match for that match-winning performance. This marks the first time in his 10-year IPL career that he has won two Player of the Match awards in a single season.

RCB Restricted to 189

Sunrisers Hyderabad, batting first, set RCB a target of 232 runs. RCB’s entire team was bowled out for 189 runs in 19.5 overs, resulting in a convincing 42-run victory for SRH. Salt top-scored for RCB with 62 runs, while Virat Kohli contributed 43. For Hyderabad, captain Pat Cummins took the most wickets with 3.

