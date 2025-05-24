Ishan Kishan Achieves Decade-Long IPL Milestone in RCB Match

Unbeaten 94 Runs off 48 Balls Against RCB, Ishan Kishan displayed an explosive batting performance, smashing an unbeaten 94 runs off just 48 balls, including seven fours and five sixes. His innings propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to a massive 231-run total against RCB. Ishan was deservedly awarded the Player of the Match for his match-winning knock.

A First in 10 Years of IPL This was Ishan Kishan’s second Player of the Match award this season. Earlier, he had scored a whirlwind century against the Rajasthan Royals for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was also named Player of the Match for that match-winning performance. This marks the first time in his 10-year IPL career that he has won two Player of the Match awards in a single season.