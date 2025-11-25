‘It would have been better if Virat had quit ODIs…’: Former cricketer’s pain as India struggles in Guwahati Test

Virat Kohli: Following their loss in the Kolkata Test against South Africa, the Indian team's struggles continue in Guwahati. Witnessing the team's dismal performance, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Sreevats Goswami has recalled Virat Kohli, stating that Kohli should have continued playing Test cricket. It is noteworthy that just before the England tour, former Indian captain Kohli abruptly bid farewell to his Test career, leaving the world astonished. His statement comes at a time when India's batting performance has been quite disappointing. If India loses the second Test, their journey to the World Test Championship final will become extremely difficult.