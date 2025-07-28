Jadeja and Sundar’s Innings Will Be Remembered for Years, Four Batters Save Defeat at Old Trafford

IND vs ENG 4th Test: The fourth Test match between India and England, played at Old Trafford in Manchester as part of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, ended in a draw. India, after losing the toss and batting first, scored 358 runs in their first innings. In response, England amassed 669 runs, taking a 311-run lead. England's victory seemed almost certain, and disappointment was etched on the faces of Indian fans. However, learning from their first-innings mistakes, the Indian players not only staged a remarkable comeback but also managed to score 425 runs for the loss of 4 wickets, forcing a draw. This effectively dashed England's hopes of winning the series. Let's take a look at the performances of four Indian heroes whose magnificent innings at Old Trafford will be remembered by Indian cricket fans for years to come.