Jadeja and Sundar’s Innings Will Be Remembered for Years, Four Batters Save Defeat at Old Trafford

IND vs ENG 4th Test: The fourth Test match between India and England, played at Old Trafford in Manchester as part of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, ended in a draw. India, after losing the toss and batting first, scored 358 runs in their first innings. In response, England amassed 669 runs, taking a 311-run lead. England's victory seemed almost certain, and disappointment was etched on the faces of Indian fans. However, learning from their first-innings mistakes, the Indian players not only staged a remarkable comeback but also managed to score 425 runs for the loss of 4 wickets, forcing a draw. This effectively dashed England's hopes of winning the series. Let's take a look at the performances of four Indian heroes whose magnificent innings at Old Trafford will be remembered by Indian cricket fans for years to come.
England had established a 311-run lead over India in the first innings. The pressure was on Shubman Gill's Indian team to stay in the series. However, this hope seemed to crumble when, in the second innings, two Indian batsmen (Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan) were dismissed without scoring.
The responsibility of not only rebuilding the innings but also saving wickets fell on the shoulders of KL Rahul and captain Shubman Gill. Both batsmen patiently faced the English bowlers and, with a third-wicket partnership of 188 runs from 421 balls, brought India back into the contest. KL Rahul, although missing a century, was dismissed after scoring 90 runs from 230 balls, including 8 fours.
Shubman Gill, on the other hand, scored 103 runs from 238 balls, including 12 fours. With this century, Shubman Gill became the first player to score four centuries in a debut series. Furthermore, he equalled the record of Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar, who both scored four centuries in a single Test series.
After the dismissals of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar took to the crease. Both batsmen not only expertly countered the English bowlers but also smashed centuries, dashing England's hopes of clinching the series. The impressive nature of their batting is evident in their unbeaten fifth-wicket partnership of 203 runs from 334 balls. Ravindra Jadeja scored his fifth Test century, while Washington Sundar notched up his first. Ravindra Jadeja also completed 1000 Test runs in England and took 34 wickets. This makes Jadeja only the third player to achieve this feat on foreign pitches.