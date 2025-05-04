scriptJadeja Hits IPL 2025's Longest Six | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Cricket News

Jadeja Hits IPL 2025's Longest Six

Ravindra Jadeja has hit the longest six of IPL 2025, smashing a 109-meter shot off Lungi Ngidi’s bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore. This surpasses the previous record of 107 meters set by Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen earlier in the season.

May 04, 2025 / 12:29 pm

Patrika Desk

IPL 2025 Longest Six: Ravindra Jadeja played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 77 runs for CSK against RCB on Friday, 3 May. Although his innings couldn’t secure a win for his team, he entertained the fans with 8 fours and 2 towering sixes in his 45-ball knock. He also set a new record for the longest six of the season, measuring 109 metres. Previously, this record in IPL 2025 was held by Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen, who hit a 107-metre six against MI.

Ball Sent Out of the Stadium

Ravindra Jadeja hit this six off the fifth ball of the 17th over bowled by Lungi Ngidi. Ngidi, attempting a yorker, ended up bowling a full toss. Jadeja took full advantage, smashing it straight over mid-wicket and out of the stadium. This sent the CSK fans into a frenzy.

Players Who Hit the Longest Sixes in IPL 2025

Ravindra Jadeja vs RCB, 3 May – 109 metres
Heinrich Klaasen vs Mumbai Indians, 23 April – 107 metres
Andre Russell vs Delhi Capitals, 29 April – 106 metres

Abhishek Sharma vs Punjab Kings, 12 April – 106 metres

Phil Salt vs Gujarat Titans, 2 April – 105 metres

Travis Head vs Rajasthan Royals, 23 March – 105 metres

