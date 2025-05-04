Jadeja Hits IPL 2025's Longest Six

Ball Sent Out of the Stadium Ravindra Jadeja hit this six off the fifth ball of the 17th over bowled by Lungi Ngidi. Ngidi, attempting a yorker, ended up bowling a full toss. Jadeja took full advantage, smashing it straight over mid-wicket and out of the stadium. This sent the CSK fans into a frenzy.
Players Who Hit the Longest Sixes in IPL 2025 Ravindra Jadeja vs RCB, 3 May – 109 metres
Heinrich Klaasen vs Mumbai Indians, 23 April – 107 metres
Andre Russell vs Delhi Capitals, 29 April – 106 metres Abhishek Sharma vs Punjab Kings, 12 April – 106 metres Phil Salt vs Gujarat Titans, 2 April – 105 metres Travis Head vs Rajasthan Royals, 23 March – 105 metres