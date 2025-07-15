Jadeja's Strategy Questioned After India's Third Test Defeat

England vs India 3rd Test: The final day of the third Test match between India and England at Lord's on Monday was filled with excitement. Eleven years after a near-miss, the Indian team had a fantastic opportunity to rewrite history. In 2014, chasing a target of 192 runs, the Indian team was bowled out for 164. This time, it seemed like the story would change, but India was all out for 171, losing by 22 runs. Ravindra Jadeja played a 56-run innings off 153 balls, but his approach is now being questioned.
Jadeja's defensive strategy is being questioned because the team lost. Had the match been won, the same questions would have turned into praise. Fans and experts believe that if Jadeja had tried to hit bigger shots in the final overs instead of playing singles and doubles, India could have won this historic match. Team India had lost 8 wickets for 112 runs. After this, Jadeja partnered first with Bumrah and then with Siraj.
With both, he was mostly seen taking singles on the fourth or fifth ball of the over. During this time, if he had attempted one or two shots on 4-5 balls of the over and one or two boundaries had come, the match would have ended in India's favour. However, this wasn't Jadeja's only misstep. He had the opportunity to finish the match by playing big shots in the final overs, but the veteran all-rounder couldn't capitalise, and the Indian team lost.
Jadeja played 59 balls in partnership with Mohammed Siraj. During this time, Jadeja hit only two boundaries and mostly focused on singles and doubles. Giving more balls to a tailender like Siraj could have resulted in a quick wicket. Jadeja should have shown the same aggression as his 2018 Oval innings (86*). This defeat puts India 1-2 down in the series. Now, India will aim for a win in the Manchester Test to level the series.