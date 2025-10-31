Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cricket News

Jemimah Breaks Down After Powering India to Final, Nation Emotional

India Women's vs Australia Women's: In the second semi-final of the Women's World Cup 2025, the Indian team secured their place in the final by defeating Australia by 5 wickets.

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 31, 2025

World Cup 2025 Jemima Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues (Photo: IANS)

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, INDW vs AUSW Highlights: In the second semi-final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, the Indian team secured their place in the final by defeating Australia by 5 wickets. Team India will now face South Africa in the title clash. In this match, Australia, batting first, were all out in 49.5 overs for 338 runs. The Indian team achieved the target of 339 runs with 5 wickets down and 9 balls to spare. The star of India's victory was Jemimah Rodrigues, who played an unbeaten knock of 127 runs. Rodrigues was chosen as the Player of the Match for her innings.

Did Not Even Celebrate The Century

Indian star batter Jemimah Rodrigues led India to a historic victory with her brilliant performance. She guided India to the final with an excellent century, but there was no smile on her face. She neither raised her bat nor celebrated upon completing her century, remaining calm. This moment went viral on social media. Fans were left wondering why Jemimah did not celebrate after her century.

However, Jemimah herself provided the answer. In the post-match interview, she said, "Firstly, I want to thank Jesus, because I couldn't have done this alone. I know He got me through this tough time today. I want to thank my mother, my father, my coach, and everyone who believed in me during this period. The last four months have been really difficult, but this feels like a dream, and I still can't believe it."

She further added, "I just wanted to win this match for India because we have always lost in difficult situations. And I just wanted to be there and ensure the win. Today was not about my 50 or 100. Today was about winning for India. I know I got a few chances, but I feel God had written everything at the right time, and if you work with the right intention, He always blesses you. And I feel everything that has happened so far was just a preparation for this."

She revealed, "I cried almost every day on this entire tour. I was not mentally okay, I was going through a lot of anxiety. Then getting dropped was another challenge for me. But I feel I just had to play, and God handled everything."

Updated on:

31 Oct 2025 09:07 am

Published on:

31 Oct 2025 09:03 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Jemimah Breaks Down After Powering India to Final, Nation Emotional

