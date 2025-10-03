Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

KL Rahul hits century on Indian soil after 9 years, joins Kapil Dev and Vijay Manjrekar in elite list

KL Rahul has scored a century against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is his 11th century in his Test career, of which he has scored only 2 centuries in India.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 03, 2025

KL Rahul

KL Rahul, Indian cricketer (Photo Credit - IANS)

IND vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Score Update: KL Rahul, who has scored 9 centuries abroad, struck his second century on Indian soil on Friday. He completed his century on the second day of the first match of the 2-Test series against West Indies. With his century, the Indian team is moving towards a big lead. This is his 11th century in his Test career. Rahul completed his century after facing 190 balls. Before this, he had scored a century against England at Chepauk in 2016.

Rahul completed his second century in India after 26 innings. In this way, he has joined the list of legendary batsmen like Vijay Manjrekar, Polly Umrigar, Kapil Dev, and Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a century on Indian soil after a gap of 26 innings. Ashwin is at the forefront of this list, having scored a Test century on Indian soil after 26 innings. Syed Kirmani achieved this feat after 32 innings and Chandu Borde after 27 innings.

Earlier, Rahul had scored over 3,800 runs in 63 Test matches and 111 innings for India, with a high score of 199. His Test average has been 35, which will obviously increase after this match. Apart from 11 centuries, Rahul has also played 19 half-centuries. Till lunch, the Indian team had scored 218 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 67 overs. Rahul was unbeaten on 100 runs, while Jurel B returned to the pavilion not out on 14 runs.

Earlier, West Indies captain Roston Chase won the toss and decided to bat first, and the entire team was all out for 162 runs. Mohammed Siraj took 4 wickets, while Bumrah took 3 and Kuldeep Yadav took 2 wickets. After this, Rahul and Jaiswal started the innings. Yashasvi was out after scoring 36 runs, while Sai Sudharsan scored 7 runs. Shubman Gill returned to the pavilion after scoring 50 runs on the second day.

Published on:

03 Oct 2025 01:41 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / KL Rahul hits century on Indian soil after 9 years, joins Kapil Dev and Vijay Manjrekar in elite list

