KL Rahul hits century on Indian soil after 9 years, joins Kapil Dev and Vijay Manjrekar in elite list

IND vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Score Update: KL Rahul, who has scored 9 centuries abroad, struck his second century on Indian soil on Friday. He completed his century on the second day of the first match of the 2-Test series against West Indies. With his century, the Indian team is moving towards a big lead. This is his 11th century in his Test career. Rahul completed his century after facing 190 balls. Before this, he had scored a century against England at Chepauk in 2016.