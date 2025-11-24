KL Rahul More Successful ODI Captain Than MS Dhoni, Statistics Show; Here's How Rohit and Kohli Fare

It is worth noting that under KL Rahul's captaincy, the Indian cricket team has played a total of 12 ODI matches in 2022-23. Out of these, India has won 8 matches and lost four. The team's match-winning percentage under his leadership has been 66.66%. In contrast, the Indian team's win percentage under MS Dhoni's captaincy has been 55%. However, it is a different matter that under his leadership, India played 200 matches, of which they won 110 and lost 74, while five were tied and 11 were inconclusive.