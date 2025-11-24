Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

KL Rahul More Successful ODI Captain Than MS Dhoni, Statistics Show; Here's How Rohit and Kohli Fare

KL Rahul ODI Captaincy Record: KL Rahul has been appointed captain of Team India for the ODI series starting against South Africa on November 30. Although KL has been handed the captaincy in a few matches, his statistics have been excellent.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 24, 2025

KL Rahul ODI Captaincy Record

KL Rahul, captain of the Indian ODI team. (Photo source: X @cricbuzz)

KL Rahul ODI Captaincy Record: The ODI series between India and South Africa is set to begin on November 30. Due to Shubman Gill's injury, KL Rahul has been handed over the captaincy of the Indian team for this three-match series. The team management will once again expect KL to replicate the performance of 2022 under his leadership, when India whitewashed the African team 3-0 in a three-match ODI series. Although Rahul has captained the ODI team in fewer matches, his statistics are remarkable. His match-winning percentage is even better than MS Dhoni's.

Team India's Record Under KL Rahul's Captaincy

It is worth noting that under KL Rahul's captaincy, the Indian cricket team has played a total of 12 ODI matches in 2022-23. Out of these, India has won 8 matches and lost four. The team's match-winning percentage under his leadership has been 66.66%. In contrast, the Indian team's win percentage under MS Dhoni's captaincy has been 55%. However, it is a different matter that under his leadership, India played 200 matches, of which they won 110 and lost 74, while five were tied and 11 were inconclusive.

India's Performance Under Rohit and Kohli's Captaincy

Speaking of Rohit Sharma's captaincy, under his leadership, India played a total of 56 matches between 2017 and 2025, winning 42 and losing 12, with one match tied and one inconclusive. Thus, his win percentage was 75%. On the other hand, looking at Virat Kohli's captaincy statistics, under his leadership, Team India played a total of 95 ODI matches between 2013 and 2021, of which they won 65 and lost 27. One match was tied, and two matches were inconclusive. His win percentage was 68.42%.

10 Most Successful Indian Captains (10+ Matches)

  1. Rohit Sharma – 75%
  2. Virat Kohli – 68.42%
  3. KL Rahul – 66.66%
  4. Ajay Jadeja – 61.53%
  5. Virender Sehwag – 58.33%
  6. Shikhar Dhawan – 58.33%
  7. MS Dhoni – 55%
  8. Rahul Dravid – 53.16%
  9. Kapil Dev – 52.70%
  10. Sourav Ganguly – 52.05%

Indian ODI Team Against South Africa

KL Rahul (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana.

India vs South Africa Test Series 2025

Published on:

24 Nov 2025 02:21 pm

Cricket News

