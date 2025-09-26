KL Rahul's 176 leads India A to dominant 5-wicket victory over Australia A

India A secured a 5-wicket victory against India A in the second unofficial Test match played in Lucknow. With this win, India A clinched the series 1-0. Opting to bat after losing the toss, the Australian team was bowled out for 420 runs in their first innings.
Captain Nathan McSweeney contributed 74 runs to the team's total in this innings, while Jack Edwards scored 88 runs. Additionally, Todd Murphy amassed 76 runs.
Manav Suthar Claims 5 Wickets
From the Indian side, Manav Suthar took 5 wickets for 107 runs, while Gurunoor Brar secured 3 wickets. In response, India A was bundled out for a mere 194 runs in their first innings. Sai Sudharsan scored 75 runs off 140 balls, while N Jagadeesan made 38 runs. From the Australian camp, Henry Thornton took a maximum of 4 wickets. After restricting India A to a low score, Australia A established a first-innings lead of 226 runs.
In their second innings, the team was dismissed for just 185 runs. In this innings, McSweeney remained unbeaten on 85 runs, while Josh Philippe contributed 50 runs to the team's total. In this innings, Manav Suthar and Gurunoor Brar took 3 wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj and Yash Thakur claimed 2 wickets apiece. Consequently, India A was set a target of 412 runs to win, which the home team achieved in 91.3 overs.
For India A, KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 176 runs off 210 balls, with 4 sixes and 16 fours, while Sai Sudharsan added 100 runs to the team's total. Additionally, Captain Dhruv Jurel amassed 56 runs.
ODI Series to Commence from September 30
From the Australian side, Todd Murphy took 3 wickets, while Corey Rocchiccioli secured 2 wickets. The first match of the two-match series between India A and Australia A ended in a draw. Now, both teams will play a three-match unofficial ODI series between September 30 and October 5.